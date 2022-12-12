BYU’s best bowl game moments over the years

Over the past five decades, BYU has been a mainstay in the bowl season.

Since 1974, when the Cougars played in the program’s first bowl game, BYU has missed the postseason just nine times.

That track record has provided plenty of opportunities for the Cougars, who have a 16-22-1 record in bowl games, to end the season with some unforgettable moments.

Here’s a look at BYU’s best bowl game moments:

1997 Cotton Bowl: Omarr Morgan’s game-sealing INT

Final score: BYU 19, Kansas State 15

The setup: After the Cougars took a late lead on K.O. Kealaluhi’s 28-yard TD catch with 3:39 to play, the Wildcats were driving and had the ball at the BYU 12 with a minute to play.

The play: Cornerback Omarr Morgan jumped a slant route pass from Kansas State quarterback Brian Kavanagh, tipping the ball to himself before corralling the interception at the BYU 4. BYU then ran out the clock for the win.

Why it’s unforgettable: This was the only time the Cougars have ever played in a New Year’s Day bowl, and BYU earned the matchup with No. 14 Kansas State after getting snubbed by the Bowl Alliance, the precursor to the BCS.

BYU, which finished the year with a 14-1 record and ranked No. 5, had begun the 1996 season with a thrilling win over Texas A&M. This moment capped an unforgettable season with a fitting finish.

2007 Las Vegas Bowl: Eathyn Manumaleuna’s blocked FG as time expires

Final score: BYU 17, UCLA 16

The setup: The Cougars, who had led 17-6 late in the second quarter, were trying to hold on after the Bruins cut the BYU lead to one on a field goal with 6:24 to play, then drove 87 yards in two minutes to set up the final play from BYU’s 11.

The play: UCLA kicker Kai Forbath, who nailed three field goals (including two over 50 yards) earlier in the game, lined up for a 28-yarder in the middle of the field, but BYU freshman defensive tackle Eathyn Manumaleuna got a hand on the kick, and the attempt came up short.

Why it’s unforgettable: BYU won the Mountain West Conference title in 2007 and had the better record — the Cougars finished the year 11-2, the Bruins 6-7 — but they needed a bit of magic to end an excellent season on the right note.

Not only did the victory give BYU its second straight Las Vegas Bowl win, the Cougars avenged a loss to UCLA earlier in the season.

1983 Holiday Bowl: Steve Young’s TD catch

Final score: BYU 21, Missouri 17

The setup: The Cougars’ defense had come up with a stop on fourth-and-1 at the BYU 6, giving BYU’s offense a chance to regain the lead with just under four minutes to play. The Cougars moved the ball 80 yards, a drive that was extended by a fourth-and-10 conversion, to set up BYU at the Missouri 14.

The play: With 31 seconds to play, Steve Young lined up under center and handed off to Eddie Stinnett on a sweep. After running a few steps, Stinnett turned around and threw back to Young, and the pass went just over the outstretched hand of a Missouri defender. Young caught it and scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown with 23 seconds to play.

Why it’s unforgettable: Not only was Young’s touchdown catch the game-winner, it was the final play in a BYU uniform for the future Hall of Famer.

That victory was the 11th in a row for the Cougars, as they ended the year ranked No. 7. That also set up BYU perfectly for the 1984 season, which ended up being its national championship year.

2011 Armed Forces Bowl: Riley Nelson’s fake spike for a game-winning TD

Final score: BYU 24, Tulsa 21

The setup: The Cougars began their final drive at the Tulsa 48 with just over four minutes remaining and trailing by three, but BYU used its final timeout with 49 seconds to play and had to overcome a fourth and 9 at one point on the drive. A 6-yard pass on first and goal got the ball to the Tulsa 2 with under 20 seconds to play and the clock running.

The play: Quarterback Riley Nelson faked the spike, scanned the field to his left, then turned right and threw to Cody Hoffman, connecting with his wide receiver for a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with just 11 seconds to play.

Why it’s unforgettable: BYU had no timeouts going into that final sequence, and it was a gutsy decision that paid off, catching Tulsa a bit flat-footed on the play.

Nelson had a rough passing day — he completed less than 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions, including one on BYU’s previous drive — but in a situation that called for poised leadership, Nelson and Hoffman (who scored all three of BYU’s touchdowns) came through.

2012 Poinsettia Bowl: Kyle Van Noy scores two defensive TDs

Final score: BYU 23, San Diego State 6

The setup: The Cougars’ offense struggled to get into a rhythm in the Poinsettia Bowl, yet BYU was poised to take the lead early in the fourth quarter after reaching the Aztecs’ red zone. San Diego State’s King Holder intercepted a tipped pass at the SDSU 1 on third-and-goal, though, ending the threat.

The play: On the very next play, Kyle Van Noy easily maneuvered past the Aztecs’ right tackle and sacked SDSU’s Adam Dingwell just before he could throw a pass, knocking the ball loose in the process. Van Noy recovered in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Why it’s unforgettable: That was one of several big impact plays for Van Noy and the BYU defense, particularly down the stretch.

The Cougars forced a fumble on the Aztecs’ next play — leading to a BYU touchdown — and Van Noy later added a pick-six for the game’s final score. He had 1.5 sacks in the game and the Cougars forced five turnovers, four in the fourth quarter.

1984 Holiday Bowl: Kelly Smith’s game-winning TD secures a national title

Final score: BYU 24, Michigan 17

The setup: The Wolverines scored 10 straight points to take a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, though the Cougars countered with an 80-yard touchdown drive — scoring on a jump ball Glen Kozlowski grab — to tie the game with just under 11 minutes to play. After the teams traded possessions, BYU took over with 4:36 left from its own 17 and a chance to go back in front.

The play: Facing a third-and-4 at the Michigan 13 with 1:30 remaining, a hobbled Robbie Bosco dropped back to pass, then stepped up in a collapsing pocket and threw a dart to Kelly Smith in coverage for the 13-yard touchdown strike.

Why it’s unforgettable: BYU wrapped up the victory — and the program’s lone undefeated season — when Marv Allen picked off a Michigan pass on the ensuing possession.

The Cougars’ fourth Holiday Bowl win in five years carried much more significance this time around. BYU ended the year 13-0 and ranked No. 1, earning the Cougars their first national championship.

1980 Holiday Bowl: Jim McMahon’s Hail Mary completes wild comeback

Final score: BYU 46, SMU 45

The setup: The Cougars, who had been unsuccessful in the program’s four previous bowl appearances, appeared headed for a fifth straight postseason loss when they went down 45-25 with just under four minutes to play after a 42-yard SMU touchdown.

Just to get back in it, over the next two minutes BYU had a diving touchdown catch, an onside kick recovery, a long pass to the 1-yard line, a short TD run and a two-point conversion to make it a six-point game.

Then, after SMU recovered a second onside kick attempt, BYU forced a punt with around 20 seconds to play. The Cougars brought pressure, Bill Schoepflin blocked the punt, and BYU got back possession with 13 seconds remaining at the SMU 41.

The play: After two straight incompletions left just three seconds on the clock, Jim McMahon dropped back deep on the game’s final play, waited a few seconds for his receivers to get further downfield, then heaved a pass that reached the middle of the end zone.

Clay Brown made the unlikely catch in front of a pair of SMU defenders and surrounded by several more, tying the game, and Kurt Gunther’s ensuing successful PAT gave BYU the improbable win.

Why it’s unforgettable: Is there even a question?

So many things — however likely or unlikely — had to go right for BYU to even get into position to win the game after trailing by 20 points with four minutes remaining, and they did.

It’s the most iconic bowl game moment in BYU football history — appropriately dubbed the “Miracle Bowl.”