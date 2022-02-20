No. 4 Utah at Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet

No. 4 Utah (8-1, 197.568) at Washington (4-5, 195.346)

When: Monday, 7 p.m. MST

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena (10,000 capacity), Seattle

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: None

Livestream: Pac-12 Networks Live

Series: Utah has never lost to Washington and leads the all-time series 63-0-2. The Red Rocks are currently in the midst of one of their longest streaks of excellence against the Huskies, having won 19 straight, including a dominant 197.475-193.500 win in Salt Lake City last season. Utah is 16-0-2 all-time in Seattle, with the last tie against Washington coming in 2013 (the other tie in the series came in 2001).

Related Utah gymnastics aims to make history and remember Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe

The stakes

For Utah: The Red Rocks are coming off their best performance of the season. Utah scored its first 198 since 2020 in Friday night’s win over Oregon State, becoming one of only five teams in the country to breach the 198 barrier (LSU also scored a 198 Friday night). The Utes are in the middle of a stretch of three meets in eight days, a scheduling decision made to prepare them for back-to-back competitions during the postseason, at regionals and at nationals. Another high scoring road meet is a need, with the first NQS rankings being released Monday.

For Washington: The Huskies have been dramatically improved this year, their first under head coach Jen Llewellyn. Washington isn’t a top tier Pac-12 team by any means, but the Huskies are young and improving. The Huskies have scored over a 196 in two of their last three meets, including a top 2 finish behind Oklahoma in the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday.

The gymnasts

For Utah: No Ute has been better this season than Maile O’Keefe, who is ranked No. 3 on balance beam. Jillian Hoffman and Sydney Soloski are tied for No. 20 on floor, while Grace McCallum is tied for No. 23 on vault. O’Keefe, McCallum and Cristal Isa have all scored perfect 10s this season, and all three are the winningest Red Rocks, with seven, five and five event wins, respectively.

For Washington: The Huskies are led by sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm. Washington’s primary all-around competitor, Killough-Wilhelm has had a breakout season. She is currently ranked No. 38 in the all-around. Deja Chambliss is another Husky to watch. She is the highest ranked Washington gymnast on an individual event (No. 33 on vault).

Next up

The Red Rocks travel to Tucson to face Arizona. The Wildcats — otherwise known as the GymCats — are winless this season, with losses to Southern Utah, UCLA, Washington and Arizona State, as well as a fourth-place finish in a quad meet that included Oklahoma, Stanford and Utah State. Arizona did post multiple season-high scores against the rival Sun Devils, paced by sophomore star Malia Hargrove. Arizona competes against No. 9 Cal on Monday night.

Utah schedule

Jan. 7 — vs. No. 19 BYU and No. 21 Utah State, No. 23 Southern Utah (Best of Utah)

Jan. 14 — vs No. 3 Oklahoma

Jan. 21 — vs. No. 20 Arizona State

Jan. 29 — vs. No. 18 Stanford

Feb. 4 — at No. 16 UCLA

Feb. 12 — at No. 9 Cal

Feb. 18 — vs. No. 13 Oregon State

Feb. 21 — at Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 — at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

March 4 — vs. No. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March 11 — at No. 5 LSU, 6:30 p.m.

March 19 — Pac-12 Championships

All times MST