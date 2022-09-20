The U.N. General Assembly is in session — here’s what they will discuss and which leaders will be present

The United Nations General Assembly will be meeting to focus on several global challenges. The 77th session of the General Assembly will be in session in New York from Sept. 19-23, according to the U.S. Department of State.

What issues are on the U.N. agenda?

The General Assembly is meeting during a challenging time. World leaders are facing a polarizing war in Ukraine, rising inflation, the energy crisis and devastating impacts of climate change, according to The New York Times.

Here’s what is on the agenda for this session:



Sept. 21 will be the COP27 summit, to discuss climate action for heads of state.

On Sept. 22, leaders will address the Security Council and debate on Ukraine and the challenges facing the Sahel region of Africa.

Iran will attend to negotiate the reinstatement the 2015 nuclear deal.

Leaders will follow up on a U.N. report to discuss war crimes of Russia, and human rights crimes in China, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Afghanistan.

The meeting will likely underscore the tensions of the Ukraine war between Western nations and developing countries, per the Times.

What world leaders will be in attendance?

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to speak at the General Assembly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also planning to speak via video, according to Human Rights Watch.

The leaders of Russia, China, India and Ethiopia will not be in attendance but will be represented by ministers.