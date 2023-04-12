Hallmark’s ‘Spring Into Love’ event continues in April and May. Here are 10 new movies coming in the next 2 months

The “Spring Into Love” annual Hallmark event continues with these 10 new movies coming to the network throughout April and May.

‘Love in the Maldives’

Jake Manley and Jocelyn Hudon in “Love in the Maldives.” Hallmark

Travel writer Rae Parker (Hudon) is sent to the Maldives by her editor to write a column on its romantic appeal and her own adventurous experience. She soon hears about a legendary shipwreck and with help from her underwater resort’s guest experience expert, she might learn more about love than the shipwreck.

Stars: Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley.

Premieres: Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Professional Bridesmaid’

Hunter King and Chandler Massey in “The Professional Bridesmaid.” Hallmark

Maggie Bailey (King) has made a career out of being an expert bridesmaid. She gets hired by the mayor’s daughter to keep her wedding running smoothly. Maggie must keep her true identity a secret from the wedding party and a skeptical reporter (Massey) hired to cover the wedding. As Maggie grows closer to the handsome reporter, it becomes increasingly difficult to hide who she really is.

Stars: Hunter King and Chandler Massey.

Premieres: Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Wedding Cottage’

Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny in “The Wedding Cottage.” Hallmark

A wedding guide creator (Krakow) needs to convince the owner (Penny) of a rundown cottage to renovate the property and host the wedding of a contest-winning couple.

Stars: Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny.

Premieres: Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Pinch of Portugal’

Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell in “A Pinch of Portugal.” Hallmark

After a celebrity chef walks off his show, his place is filled by prep cook Anna (Hemmens), who creates a show of her own. With help from her Australian cameraman (Mitchell) and a Portuguese location scout, Anna is able to take over the spotlight.

Stars: Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell.

Premieres: Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Spin Cycle’

Publicist Hazel Miller (Cahill) must spin MLB star Diego Vasquez’s (Grazzini) image — but Diego is also the guy who broke Hazel’s heart during high school. It might be Hazel’s most difficult professional and personal challenger ever.

Stars: Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini.

Premieres: Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Spring Breakthrough’

Demetrius Grosse and Keesha Sharp in “Spring Breakthrough.” Hallmark

Single mother Monica Rollins (Sharp) is caught off guard by her daughter’s sudden engagement. Monica decides to travel to the Gulf Shores to celebrate and unexpectedly finds love for herself.

Stars: Keesha Sharp, Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Akono Dixon.

Premieres: Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m. MDT.

‘Dream Moms’

Danielle (Mowry-Housley) and Claire (Hobbs) both gave up their dreams of being Broadway stars. The women are brought together to enter a TV talent show competition. As they work towards the contest, they discover it is never too late to give up on dreams.

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chelsea Hobbs, Roger Cross, Andrew J. Hampton.

Premieres: Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Jane Da Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song’

Jane Da Silva (Sweetin) is a singer who inherits the family foundation — a nonprofit detective agency that helps people who cannot afford to get help on their own. Jane is mentored by her Aunt Sadie (Paris Jefferson) and detective John Cameron (Huszar) as she digs into the mysterious death of a client’s mother. The further Jane looks into the case, the more dangerous it becomes.

Stars: Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar.

Premieres: Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. MDT.

‘Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance’

Assistant curator Lauren (Busby) hopes to prove that a set of ancient vases belong to the Pueblo Nation. She travels to Zion National Park to uncover what she needs to make her case. On her way, Lauren meets Adam (Gridley), a native Puebloan park ranger, who assists her is finding the evidence she needs.

Stars: Cindy Busby and David Gridley.

Premieres: Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’

While renovating a building in Lake Eden, a skeleton is found within the rubble — revealing that a trusted Lake Eden citizen is not who he claimed to be. Hannah (Sweeney) begins to look into the mystery on her own to uncover the killer’s true identity.

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison and Barbara Niven.

Premieres: Sunday, May 21 at 5 p.m. MDT.

How to watch Hallmark’s ‘Spring Into Love’ this year

All of Hallmark’s “Spring Into Love” movies are available on the network. If you do not have a cable package, the movies can also be found on Peacock, SlingTV, Philo and Frndly TV.