High school softball: 6A/5A recap of Monday’s regional playoff games

6A Playoffs

Throughout the game, Addison Conder proved to be an offensive powerhouse for Westlake, going 4 for 5 at the plate and driving in four runs. Ryan Pead also showcased her skills, contributing three RBIs on a 3-for-5 performance as No. 16 Westlake completed the series sweep of No. 17 Hunter in the 6A regional playoff series.

No. 9 Cyprus made quick work of No. 24 Corner Canyon in rolling to the Game 2 win to complete the 6A regional series sweep. Kaitlynn Youngdell homered twice and drove in three runs, while Ainzleigh Quinn doubled, homered and also drove in three runs to lead the Pirates in the win.

No. 12 Fremont dominated visiting Roy in Game 2 of the best-of-3 6A regional series as it rolled past the 21th seed for the series sweep.

No. 13 seed Davis scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth as it pulled away from No. 20 seed Lone Peak to claim the sweep in the 6A regional playoff series. Laney Tuft had a big day at the plate for the Darts with a pair of home runs and four RBIs, while starting pitcher Serena Roth struck out nine in earning the win.

No. 14 seed West Jordan scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and then held off a rally from No. 19 seed Layton in the top of the seventh to hold on for the Game 2 win in the 6A regional series to complete the 2-0 sweep. Kimberlin Christenson drove in four runs to lead the Jaguars at the plate while Paisley McQueen added three RBIs. Isabella Knight picked up the win striking out 10 batters.

No. 11 seed Mountain Ridge blanked No. 22 seed American Fork for the second straight game as it completed the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A regional series. Adi Brooks and Sierra Beratto each drove in four runs to lead the Sentinels.

Brynn Reedy struck out seven and then teammate Megan Sterzer went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs as No. 15 seed Taylorsville beat No. 18 seed Copper Hills in Game 2 to force a decisive third game in the best-of-3 6A regional playoff series. Game 3 was suspended become of darkness and will resume on Tuesday.

No. 10 Syracuse spotted No. 23 seed Clearfield four runs in the top of the first inning, but quickly made up for it with eight runs in the bottom of the first as it rolled to the Game 2 win in the 6A regional series to complete the 2-0 sweep. Grace Thomas homered twice and drove in five runs while Jaidyn Francom tripled twice, doubled and drove in five runs in the win.

5A Playoffs

No. 11 seed Stansbury completed the 5A regional sweep of No. 22 Wasatch with another tightly contested win in Game 2. The Stallions scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the lead.

Rilyne Keck went 2 for 2 with 2 home runs and five RBIs, and then Brooklyn Hansen picked up the win in five innings as she struck out five batters to lead No. 10 Salem Hills to the 2-0 series sweep of No. 23 Hillcrest in the 5A regional series.

Lexi Adams homered and drove in four runs, while Ava Duncan drove in three runs of her own as No. 16 seed Timpanogos beat No. 17 seed Skyline in five innings to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 5A regional series. Tia Wilkins, Fynley Schoonover and Kelci Gingras all drove in a pair of runs in the win.

No. 9 seed Timpview broke open a close game with a big fourth inning and it never looked back from there in pulling away from No. 24 seed Mountain View to complete the 2-0 series sweep in the best-of-3 5A regional series. Hannah Francis doubled, homered and drove in four runs to lead the T-Birds offense, while Abigail Hansen struck out nine to earn the win.

Alli Mickelson struck out nine batters in just five innings, while Hannah Maylett provided the big hits offensively for the 12th-seeded Tigers as she doubled twice and drove in four runs as Orem blanked No. 21 seed Brighton to complete the 2-0 series sweep in the 5A regional series.

No. 20 seed Northridge scored four runs in the second inning as it blanked No. 13 seed Payson to pull off the Game 2 upset and force a Game 3 in the best-of-3 5A regional series.

Gracie Jensen had a big day at the plate going 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs as No. 19 seed Maple Mountain rolled in Game 2 to complete the 2-0 sweep of No. 14 seed Cedar Valley in the 5A regional playoff series. Ellie Jackson earned the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles.

The Lakers exploded for 19 hits to complete the 5A regional sweep of the Spartans. Senior Peighton Summers finished 5 for 5 with six RBIs to lead the way for Bonneville.

After dropping Game 2 earlier in the day in the best-of-3 series, Payson bounced back in Game 3 of the 5A regional series to book its place in the 5A Super Regionals. Alli Drake and Kenli Miller both homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lions.

