High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A roundup from Tuesday’s first round

6A Playoffs

No. 16 seed Copper Hills edged No. 17 seed Westlake to secure its place in the 6A second round where it will face No. 1 Farmington.

No. 12 seed Clearfield dominated No. 21 seed West as it marched into the 6A second round where it will face No. 5 seed Mountain Ridge. 13 different players scored for Clearfield, with Emilie Merrill leading the way with four.

No. 15 seed Roy edged No. 18 seed Weber in the 6A first round as Tailor Butterfield led the scoring attack for the Royals with three goals. Next up for Roy is a second round game at No. 2 Lone Peak.

No. 14 seed Pleasant Grove rolled past No. 19 seed American Fork to claim the 6A first round win and set up a second round showdown with Corner Canyon.

No. 13 Skyridge executed a solid game plan according to coach Collin Gill as the 13th-seeded Falcons rolled past No. 20 seed Layton for the 6A first round win.

5A Playoffs

Box Elder sophomore buried four goals and grabbed 18 ground balls, while Madisyn Johnson scored two goals as well as No. 12 seed Box Elder held off a spirited effort from No. 21 seed Spanish Fork to wrap up the 5A first round win.

Stacey Tesch recorded six goals and grabbed eight ground balls, and then Ashley Tesch added 11 ground balls as No. 18 seed Bonneville hit the road to beat region foe and No. 15 seed Bountiful for the 5A first round win.

Keely Banks recorded six goals, while Cece Walton added four goals, one assist and five ground balls and Lexi Lee chipped in with three goals and six ground balls to pace No. 14 seed Viewmont to the 5A first round win over No. 19 seed Jordan.

Morgan Jacobsen scored four goals, while Noelle Muhlestein scored two goals and added four assists as No. 11 seed Payson took care of business against No. 22 seed Timpanogos to secure the 5A first round win.

No. 17 seed Highland hit the road and edged No. 16 seed Springville to advance to the 5A second round where it will take on No. 1 Olympus.

No. 9 seed Provo breezed past overmatched No. 24 seed Orem as it moved on to the 5A second round to face No. 8 seed Skyline.

No. 20 seed Cedar Valley pulled off the upset on the road of No. 13 seed Timpview to move into the 5A second round to take on No. 4 seed Brighton.

Alta goal five goals, two assists and four ground balls from Megan Davies and then four more goals from Lucy Bizek as the 10th-seeded Hawks held off No. 23 seed Salem Hills to secure the 5A first round win.

