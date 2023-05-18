High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A roundup from Thursday’s games

Top seed Corner Canyon dominated in every facet of the game to blank No. 16 seed Skyridge to march into the 6A quarterfinals as it takes one step closer to a three-peat.

Farmington cruised past Pleasant Grove for the 6A second round victory. Senior captain Mason Hepworth notched seven goals and an assist (8 points), while sophomore Mitch Milne supplemented with five goals and one assist (6 points) to lead the way for the Phoenix.

No. 21 seed Lone Peak dominated visiting No. 9 seed Herriman throughout the game to set up a showdown with top seed Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 seed Fremont made quick work of No. 15 seed Mountain Ridge to book its place in the 6A quarterfinals.

Weber were overwhelmed by seventh-seeded American Fork, which advanced into the quarterfinal round. The Cavemen were lead by Tate Fisher (seven goals) and Easton Wakefield (four goals).

The Darts blanked Syracuse to claim an easy second round victory. Emmett Rice had a big day for Davis, notching four goals and one assist, followed by Ashton Wood who had two goals and two assists. Hunter Keller recorded the shutout in cage, saving four shots.

No. 4 seed Westlake eased past visiting No. 13 seed Roy to secure the 6A second round victory.

Sixth-seeded Bingham narrowly avoided the upset to advance into the 6A quarterfinals. The Miners received a strong performance from keeper Dylan Wahlberg, who recorded 22 saves.

5A Playoffs

No. 5 seed Wasatch welcomed Ethan Erker back to the lineup for the first time since he injured himself in March, and he recorded four goals and an assist to lead the Wasps to the win over No. 21 seed Payson. Jackson tone and Jett Cherry had strong games defensively, with Cole Lent, Owen Moore and Conner Osborne contributing in the attack.

No. 9 seed Maple Mountain hit the road in the 5A second round and bounced No. 8 seed Cedar Valley as it secured its place in the 5A quarterfinals against top seed Olympus.

No. 6 seed Alta moves on in the 5A bracket after a strong 17-2 victory over No. 11 seed East. Berkley Horoba had six goals with three assists, and Braxton Horoba had four goals and three assists for the Hawks.

Top seed Olympus rolled past rival Skyline in the 5A second round to march into the quarterfinals on Saturday against No. 9 seed Maple Mountain.

Caleb Tate scored four goals and dished out one assist, and Gaige Mecham anchored the defense with 13 ground balls and six caused turnovers as No. 4 seed Northridge edged upset-minded No. 13 seed Northridge for the 5A second round win.

No. 2 seed Brighton defeats No. 15 seed Highland 12-3 in the 5A boys lacrosse bracket. Austin Taylor was a standout for the Bengals with three goals and two assists.

No. 7 seed Bountiful has a date with No. 2 seed Brighton in Saturday’s 5A quarterfinals after the Redhawks rolled past No. 10 seed Timpview in the 5A second round.

The third-seeded Miners were in control the whole way, as they defeated Bonneville in the 5A second round. Park City’s Beckett Wolf had two goals and five assists in the first half alone, while Chase Beyer recorded four goals and one assist.

