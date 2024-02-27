NFL fans have a chance to own a piece of NFL history this week with a jersey worn by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua up for auction.

Goldin, a collectibles marketplace, is auctioning off the jersey Nacua wore in the Rams game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 17. In that game, Nacua set the record for the most receptions in a single game by a rookie with 15 receptions for 147 yards.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 27, the jersey is going for $18,000. Over 20 bids have been submitted to raise the price from its starting bid of $2,500. Bidders have until 8 p.m. MST on Saturday, March 2, when the auction closes.

The former BYU receiver’s jersey isn’t the only piece of Rams memorabilia up for auction, but it is the most expensive.

The following Rams items are up for auction and listed with their price as of Tuesday, Feb. 27:

Nacua’s jersey is far from the most expensive item up for auction in Goldin’s February Elite Auction. That honor goes to the jersey Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore in Game 3 of the 2009 NBA Finals.

Bryant’s jersey has a current bid of $300,000 as of Tuesday, Feb. 27. Bryant finished the game with a game-high 31 points and 8 assists. The Lakers lost that game but went on to win the finals two games later.

What is the most expensive NFL jersey sold at auction?

The most expensive NFL jersey sold at an auction was worn by Hall of Famer Joe Montana. The jersey Montana wore for the San Francisco 49ers in both the 1985 Super Bowl and the 1989 Super Bowl sold for $1.2 million, according to CNN.

Despite the Super Bowls being four years apart, Montana chose to wear the same jersey after his wife suggested he wear it as a good luck charm, he told the “Today Show.” He won both Super Bowls while wearing the jersey and threw for a total of five touchdowns and 688 yards.

The jersey Tom Brady wore in his final NFL game almost broke Montana’s record when it went up for auction in November 2023. Experts thought it could sell for as much as $2.5 million, but it ultimately sold for $1.1 million, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.







