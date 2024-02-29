Approximately 5% of U.S. adults contend with impacted earwax annually, with a higher prevalence among older adults, hearing aid users, or individuals with skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, according to The New York Times.

However, in general, earwax is produced naturally by most ears. This often prompts regular people to want to do some periodic cleaning.

Why do our ears have wax?

Per Cleveland Clinic, earwax, also known as “cerumen,” is a natural waxy substance produced by glands located in the ear canals. It primarily safeguards the delicate skin within the ears and offers protection against germs.

Earwax is composed of secretions from oil (sebaceous) glands and modified sweat (apocrine) glands, consisting primarily of 60% shed layers of skin (keratin), 12–20% saturated and unsaturated long-chain fatty acids and alcohols and 6–9% cholesterol, according to Ear Clinic.

Specific functions of earwax, as shared by Cleveland Clinic, include:

Providing a waterproof barrier along the ear canal.

Facilitating the removal of dead skin cells and other debris from the ears.

Trapping dirt and dust particles.

Preventing the ears from becoming excessively dry.

Shielding against bacterial and fungal infections.

What happens if you have excessive earwax?

Cleveland Clinic finds excessive earwax may develop due to various factors such as trauma, scar tissue or an abundance of ear hair. When left unattended, this surplus of earwax can become impacted, causing a blockage. Symptoms include:

Earache.

Tinnitus (ringing in the ear).

A sensation of fullness in the ear.

Itchiness

A foul odor emanating from the ear.

Dizziness.

Coughing.

Partial hearing loss that may deteriorate over time.

Malfunctioning of hearing aids or similar devices.

Reduced hearing capabilities.

Luckily, the ears clean themselves by gradually moving earwax and debris out of the ear canal opening. This cleansing process typically occurs without our conscious awareness. If you suspect a blockage, seek professional assistance from a doctor who can safely address the issue, according to The University of Texas at Austin’s health services.

What should you never use to clean your ears?

The New York Times spoke with doctors to understand what can be dangerous for your ears. They recommended two options to stay away from.

Q-tips and other cotton swabs

You may be familiar with the cautionary advice against inserting anything smaller than your elbow into your ear, or perhaps you’ve heard unsettling tales of someone rupturing their eardrum with a cotton swab.

While injuries to the eardrum are rare, they can be severe, according to Dr. Seth Schwartz, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, and they are often attributed to the use of cotton swabs.

Attempting to dislodge earwax with cotton swabs poses risks of irritating the sensitive inner ear skin, warns Dr. Hae-Ok Ana Kim, an inner ear disorder specialist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. Despite their soft appearance, cotton swab fibers are surprisingly abrasive, prompting the ear to produce more wax for protection.

Moreover, using cotton swabs may inadvertently push earwax deeper into the ear canal, leading to buildup and subsequent symptoms such as itching, pain, fullness sensations or dizziness, notes Kim. In severe cases, it can even cause hearing impairment.

D.I.Y. tools

Experts strongly caution against using homemade or store-bought tools, aside from cotton swabs, for ear cleaning. These tools, ranging from paper clips to small curets and camera-tipped picks available in drugstores, pose similar risks to cotton swabs, according to Schwartz.

Additionally, techniques like ear candling, involving the insertion of a hollow candle into the ear canal and lighting the opposite end to create suction, are deemed both ineffective and hazardous. Schwartz warns that ear candling can result in burns and the residual wax left behind, often mistaken for removed earwax, is merely residue from the candle itself, not earwax.

What do doctors recommend for cleaning your ears?

There are different recommendations depending on the doctor or health website you go to. Here are some suggestions:

Washcloths — Clean the outer part of the ear but nothing deeper (The New York Times).

Medicated ear drops — They will have ingredients like water-based products that include hydrogen peroxide or sodium bicarbonate. Oil-based products also work to soften the earwax. Neither is better than the other (Harvard Health).

Diluted hydrogen peroxide, or warm water with a saline — Similar to ear drops, they help to soften the wax (Mayo Clinic).

Visit a health care provider — Providers know how to correctly and safely remove earwax without damage (Mayo Clinic).

Remember that having earwax is not a sign of poor hygiene, it helps to protect our ears. If you’re tempted to remove it, try one of the doctor-recommended solutions above.



