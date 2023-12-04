Monday, December 4, 2023 | 

Jonathan Freedman

A worker wearing a mask walks past a Boeing 737 Max 9 built for Aeromexico as it is prepared for a flight from Renton, Wash.
Business
There and back again: Why Utah is targeting Mexico for export growth and nearshoring opportunities
‘Our relationship with Mexico is the most important international alliance Utah has,’ Gov. Spencer Cox says
By Jonathan Freedman and Jeremy Andrus
merlin_2893848.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: The stalled trade program costing Utah millions
Utah has integrated into the global marketplace and boasts one of the most diverse economies in the U.S. But ineffective trade policies still hold us back
By Troy Keller and Jonathan Freedman