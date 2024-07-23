Utah Gov. Spencer Cox looks to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after they signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the Audubon Room of The Grand America Hotel as part of the National Governors Association’s 2024 Summer Meeting held in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 12, 2024.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the National Governor’s Association in Salt Lake City earlier this month, one powerful invitation resonated deeply with me: “I invite you to build people-to-people connections that will last forever.”

In 2007, I was honored to be asked to serve as the honorary consul of Ukraine in Utah. I had previously served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Donetsk, Ukraine, and over the course of two years had built more people-to-people connections than I could count. Little did I know these relationships would play a part in establishing a thriving partnership between Utah and Ukraine.

Upon my official appointment as honorary consul, I was introduced to many Ukrainian leaders, including the former Consul General Mykola Tochytskyi from the San Francisco Ukrainian consulate. In 2008, Tochytskyi visited Utah to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Holodomor, a genocide forced on Ukraine by Stalin in 1932-33. Over the years, we formed a close friendship, one that persisted even after other diplomatic appointments moved him away from the U.S.

2014 brought the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian War as Russian troops invaded the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, occupying much of eastern Ukraine. The situation escalated further in 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion, which resulted in the loss of countless lives and the displacement of millions. But amidst the heartbreak, Utah’s response was a beacon of hope. Utahns rallied at the Capitol, sent medical and humanitarian aid, donated millions, constructed housing for the displaced, and welcomed Ukrainian refugees with open arms. Generosity, love, connection and support — it’s the Utah way.

Last year, Utah proudly became the first — and so far, the only — state in the nation to send a trade and humanitarian delegation to Ukraine following the full-scale invasion. I had the privilege of participating in this mission, led by Senate President Stuart Adams with World Trade Center Utah, Utah-based nonprofits August Mission, To Ukraine with Love, the Stirling Foundation, and over 20 other Utah companies. We built connections, identified business opportunities and planned future engagements. This experience solidified my interest in World Trade Center Utah, eventually leading to my current role as president and CEO.

Earlier this year, World Trade Center Utah had the opportunity to host Ambassador Oksana Markarova for several events in Utah to further strengthen business ties with Ukraine. Her message echoed the same sentiments President Zelenskyy voiced last week: In times of conflict, connection means the most.

It was the dozens of connections I have with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters that prompted me to contact Gov. Cox, who invited the delegation to Utah after I learned President Zelenskyy would be attending the recent NATO Summit. Initially, the answer from Kyiv was a resounding “no” — prior engagements following the summit left the delegation unable to accept. However, the power of people-to-people connections prevailed. Over two weeks, plans shifted. The result? A 40-member delegation, including the president, first lady, ambassador and my old friend Mykola Tochytskyi, who now serves as deputy minister of foreign affairs.

I initially hoped a few delegation members might visit, but I never imagined the entire group would prioritize coming to Utah. Looking back, perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. Through in-person visits, continued meetings and trade missions, Utah built a deep, lasting bond with Ukraine — one only strengthened by the new Memorandum of Understanding between Utah and the Kyiv region. Their visit is indicative of the very connections President Zelenskyy urged us to foster.

As World Trade Center Utah and our partners take Utah to the world and bring the world to Utah, we harness our connections to drive economic growth and expand our influence globally — influence that enables Utah businesses and organizations to increase prosperity both at home and far beyond our borders. As we look to the future, let us continue to cultivate these meaningful relationships. By doing so, we ensure that Utah remains a shining example of how powerful connection can be.

Jonathan Freedman is the president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah.