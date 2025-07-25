On December 4, Utah will welcome its first-ever nonstop flight to Lima, Peru. With it comes a new chapter in our global connections and our first direct link to South America.

Trade, like trust, is built through relationships. And flights like this one are a catalyst for mutual growth and prosperity.

This inaugural service isn’t just about convenience. It’s a signal. A signal that Utah’s economy is growing in reach and relevance. A signal that our ties to Latin America are expanding from promising to powerful. And a signal that success attracts more success, with other airlines already watching closely.

Peru has long been a valued partner for Utah. Our biggest imports include primary metals — supporting key industries such as electrical, aerospace, automotive and construction — along with apparel and accessories. On the export side, Utah sends machinery, processed foods, computers and other electronics back to Peru. The U.S.-Peru Trade Promotion Agreement, in effect since 2009, opened the door to stronger trade and investment.

In 2023, the Peru-Utah Chamber of Commerce was launched to further strengthen business and cultural ties. We’ve also had the honor of hosting several Peruvian dignitaries in Utah over the years. Now, with daily nonstop service for a limited initial window from December 4 through January 26, we have a new sign of progress and momentum for both sides of this relationship.

As an entrepreneur, I’ve seen this opportunity firsthand. When I was building Downeast Outfitters, I imported textiles and natural products from Peru. Alpaca, wool and cotton are among their specialties, and I was struck by how fast the shipping route was. Four days on the water from Lima to Los Angeles is nearly as fast as Mexico, making it an ideal option for a diversified supply chain. When you’re managing margins and seasonality, speed matters.

In this image released on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, BBFAT, a Peruvian brand of handmade alpaca wool products, exhibits at the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in 2022. | CIIE, News Aktuell via the Associated Press

That’s especially true for fresh produce. Peru is a global leader in asparagus, grapes and avocados. With this new nonstop flight, time-sensitive passive cargo such as produce can be expedited directly between two premier international airports: Salt Lake City and Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport, which opened in June. Avoiding layovers and extra handling extends shelf life and improves reliability — a win for both Utah companies and Peruvian partners.

Industries like agriculture, textiles and mining already benefit from shorter timelines and more consistent freight. But this flight does more than boost business. It strengthens relationships. Utah’s Peruvian community is about 30,000 strong. Peru now joins Mexico and El Salvador as one of only three countries with a full-time consulate in our state. That level of presence reflects trust and long-term commitment.

Next month, we’ll welcome a delegation of Peruvian governors and business leaders to Utah. It builds on their visit earlier this spring for the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit, hosted by Zions Bank and World Trade Center Utah. In December, I’ll be honored to join the inaugural flight alongside Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Salt Lake City International Airport and Utah Inland Port Authority. We’ll meet with Peruvian officials and business leaders to help ensure this connection takes root.

There’s cultural opportunity here, too. Tourism flows both ways, and this flight makes it easier for South American visitors to experience Utah during ski season. The Tabernacle Choir toured Peru last fall and will continue that regional focus in Argentina next. On the education side, our universities maintain study abroad programs in Peru, and Brigham Young University is a top U.S. destination for Peruvian students.

Winter is the ideal time to test this route. High altitude and heat can limit takeoff weight at the Salt Lake airport, but cooler months make full cargo loads possible. If demand holds — and we believe it will — this route can become a model for future growth.

A direct flight isn’t just about reducing time for passengers. It’s about reducing time for products. When companies don’t have to wait, guess or pay extra for access, they move faster. They scale with confidence. And they open new doors.

This new flight is more than a trial. It’s a turning point. For exporters, travelers and community members alike, it shows what’s possible when relationships turn into action.

Utah belongs at the center of global trade, and the world is ready to meet us here.