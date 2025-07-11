Utahns will soon have direct access to a new continent — for a couple of months, at least.

Delta Air Lines announced Friday it will begin nonstop service between Salt Lake City International Airport and Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, on Dec. 4. Daily service between the capital cities of Utah and Peru will remain in place through Jan. 25, 2026, utilizing a Boeing 767-300ER.

Although it’s only for the season, it’s another landmark moment for Salt Lake City, as it marks the first time Utah’s largest airport offers nonstop service to South America.

“This new route is a significant milestone for Delta and our customers in Salt Lake City and throughout the Mountain West,” said Paul Baldoni, senior vice president of network planning for Delta, adding that he believes it will be a “faster, more convenient way” for flyers in the region to reach South America.

Salt Lake City International Airport currently offers dozens of direct flights to Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, but that’s as far south as service goes within the Americas. Passengers seeking to reach South America have had to take connecting flights there or to other cities in the U.S.

Lima — with its rich history and its proximity to iconic outdoor spaces — is the top South American city that people flying out of Salt Lake City are trying to reach, according to Delta. The two-month service will provide direct access, which the airline says is convenient not just for Salt Lake City but also for many other Western cities.

The announcement comes a month after Delta began daily direct flights between Salt Lake City International and Incheon, in South Korea, marking the first connection between Utah and Asia in 15 years. There are also several nonstop flights linking Salt Lake City to a few European cities.

“The route not only connects the state to 30 destinations throughout South America but will be the fourth continent our passengers will have nonstop access to, which further advances Salt Lake’s position as the crossroads of the world,” said Bill Wyatt, the airport’s director.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall each celebrated the upcoming addition of South America among options at the airport.

Cox called it “an exciting opportunity” that better showcases Utah to the world, adding that the state will continue to seek improvements to “business development, economic trade, tourism and culture exchange for our state.” Mendenhall added that the route seems “especially fitting” since both cities are “nestled among iconic mountain ranges.”

“This nonstop route will strengthen ties across our continents, spark new opportunities for residents and visitors alike, and continue Salt Lake City’s emergence as a global destination,” she said.