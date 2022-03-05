Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Minky Couture

Avoiding holiday stress: how you can make the holidays easier this year
By Minky Couture
Oct 22, 2019 2:07 p.m. MDT
Why we like soft blankets when we’re sad: the science
By Minky Couture
Sept 27, 2019 8:49 a.m. MDT
7 ways to self-soothe for children and adults
Finding an oasis of inner calm can feel like a gargantuan task when life is racing by at light speed.
By Minky Couture
Aug 28, 2019 9:04 a.m. MDT
5 outdoor activities where you’ll be glad you have a blanket
Even though it’s summertime, there are a few situations that require a blanket to bundle up.
By Minky Couture
July 30, 2019 9 p.m. MDT
How to help a friend struggling with illness
Many people will experience the unique pain that is watching a loved one suffer from a chronic illness. There are several ways you can support and help ease the normal burdens of life for someone suffering.
By Minky Couture
June 25, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
5 fresh wedding gift ideas for young Utah couples
Whether you’re shopping for a bridal shower, couple’s shower or the main event, these fresh, fun wedding gift ideas are the perfect way to dazzle the happy couple.
By Minky Couture
May 31, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
5 things moms actually want for Mother’s Day
When a woman takes on the title of mother, she takes on a job that is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the rest of her life. Celebrate her this Mother’s Day with a thoughtful gift she’s sure to love.
By Minky Couture
May 1, 2019 9 p.m. MDT
12 things you didn’t know you could do with a blanket
Chilly weather has most of us reaching for a blanket to keep us warm when temperatures plummet, but that’s not all they are good for. Consider the following 11 ways blankets cozy up to our hearts.
By Minky Couture
March 26, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
5 ways to show your love without saying the words
You’ve heard that actions speak louder than words, but what actions say “I love you” the loudest? If you’re looking for ideas, here are five simple ways to show your love without using any words at all.
By Minky Couture
Feb 14, 2019 9:40 a.m. MST
6 romantic choices for a home movie night
Watching a romantic movie makes for a great date night, but going to the theater can detract from the mood. So grab some warm slippers and a soft blanket to snuggle with your special someone and check out one of these romantic movies.
By Minky Couture
Jan 28, 2019 9 a.m. MST
5 ideas for gifts that are lasting
Tired of spending your hard earned money on gifts that are forgotten before the new year? Consider these options instead.
By Minky Couture
Dec 13, 2018 1:47 p.m. MST
Giving these 7 gifts will make you the favorite
The art of gift-giving is just that: an art. It requires calculated thought and keen observation to do gift-giving right. Cut your deliberation time in half with these seven unique gifts!
By Minky Couture
Nov 23, 2018 9 a.m. MST