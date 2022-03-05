Minky Couture

Many people will experience the unique pain that is watching a loved one suffer from a chronic illness. There are several ways you can support and help ease the normal burdens of life for someone suffering.
When a woman takes on the title of mother, she takes on a job that is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the rest of her life. Celebrate her this Mother’s Day with a thoughtful gift she’s sure to love.
You’ve heard that actions speak louder than words, but what actions say “I love you” the loudest? If you’re looking for ideas, here are five simple ways to show your love without using any words at all.
Watching a romantic movie makes for a great date night, but going to the theater can detract from the mood. So grab some warm slippers and a soft blanket to snuggle with your special someone and check out one of these romantic movies.