This June 2023 United States Coast Guard still frame from video provided by Pelagic Research Services,shows remains of the Titan submersible, center, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard has released new footage of the Titan submersible wreckage as part of an ongoing investigation into OceanGate, the company responsible for the vessel that imploded last year during a voyage to explore the Titanic.

The video, made public during a hearing this month, shows various parts of the sub scattered across the Atlantic Ocean floor. The tail section appears semi-intact, with wires and other components protruding. Other heavily damaged pieces are seen strewn nearby.

The hearing is part of an investigation into the implosion that resulted in the deaths of all five people aboard the submersible, including Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, who was piloting the vessel.

“OceanGate expresses our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the tragic implosion of the Titan,” the company said in a statement Monday, per USA Today. “There are no words to ease the loss endured by the families impacted by this devastating incident, but we hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy.”

As previously reported by the Deseret News at the time of the implosion, the vessel, which guests paid $250,000 to travel in, was heavily criticized for being unsafe.

The investigation revealed that the vessel experienced a malfunction just days before the fatal voyage.

Steven Ross, a witness who testified during the hearing, detailed how the malfunction caused passengers to “tumble about” and Rush, who was piloting, collided with some bulkheading, per The Associated Press.

Though no one was injured, it reportedly took an hour to retrieve the vessel from the water.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of operations, also testified about unsafe practices within the company, alleging they prioritized making money over maintaining safety regulations.

“The whole idea behind the company was to make money,” Lochridge said. “There was very little in the way of science.”

Coast Guard officials stated that the Titan sub had not been independently verified to be safe, which is standard practice within the industry.