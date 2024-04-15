"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the set of "Idol." On Monday night, the show reveals its top 14.

After the first live episode of the season, “American Idol” is about to narrow the competition down to 14.

Following Sunday night’s episode, which featured 20 “Idol” contestants performing live for the first time in the season, another six contestants will see their time on “Idol” come to an end Monday night.

What happens during the ‘American Idol’ top 14 episode?

Overnight voting from viewers will help determine who makes it into the top 14.

According to the “Idol” TV listing for Monday night, the 10 singers with the most votes from viewers will advance to the next round, while celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan pick the remaining four to round out the top 14.

The two hour episode airs at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Who is in the ‘American Idol’ top 14?

“American Idol” will reveal the top 14 throughout Monday night’s episode. Currently, the following 20 singers are in the competition, per the Deseret News:

Jordan Anthony.

Jack Blocker.

Odell Bunton Jr.

McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Abi Carter.

Roman Collins.

Jayna Elise.

Julia Gagnon.

Ajii Hafeez.

Triston Harper.

Jennifer Jeffries.

Quintavious Johnson.

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen.

Mia Matthews.

Will Moseley.

Nya.

Kennedy Reid.

Kaibrienne Richins.

Emmy Russell.

Mackenzie Sol.

More on the ‘American Idol’ 2024 schedule

The top 14 “Idol” contestants will perform again on Sunday, April 21, in a rock ‘n’ roll-themed program, with the show revealing the top 12 at the end of the episode.

On Monday, April 22, the top 12 will then perform their favorite Billboard hits live — and two contestants’ time on “Idol” will come to an end as the show drops to a top 10, according to the TV listing for the episode.