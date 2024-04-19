Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, waves during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident. Four years after Harry and his American wife, Meghan, decamped to a villa on the Southern California coast, a travel company he controls filed paperwork informing British authorities that he has moved and is now “usually resident” in the United States.

Prince Harry, the royal fifth in line for the British throne, has formally confirmed that he is officially a U.S. resident, per The Associated Press.

In paperwork filed with the British government this week, Harry listed the United States as “New Country/State Usually Resident.” The documents were submitted by Travalyst Ltd, a company Harry owns the majority of, according to The Guardian. He founded Travalyst in 2020 “to promote global awareness of the importance of sustainable tourism.”

The paperwork was received on Monday by Companies House, a government-run organization which oversees the registry of companies in the United Kingdom, per AP.

In February, Harry told ABC News’ Will Reeve he had considered getting his American citizenship.

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” Harry told Reeve.

He also said living in the U.S. is “amazing,“ adding, “I love every single day.”

Harry’s residency status update pulls the prince further from his royal family — who remain actively engaged in their royal duties in the United Kingdom. In January 2020, Harry and his wife, Megan Markle, left their royal responsibilities behind and relocated their young family to California. He has since been stripped of the title “His Royal Highness” but remains in line for the throne, per The Royal Family.

On several instances — and through a slew of mediums — Harry and Meghan have defended their decision to break up with royal life.

Harry has aired his grievances about royal life during an ever-growing list of interviews (most notably the 2021 “Oprah” interview), a six-part Netflix series and a bestselling memoir, “Spare.”

In spite of his attempts to explain his decision, Harry has struggled to reconnect with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III.

“None of anything that I’ve written, anything I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family,” Harry said during a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper.

He shared his enthusiasm at repairing his familial relationships, but claimed his keenness is not mutual.

During an interview with the ITV network, Harry told Tom Bradby that “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back” but that “they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”