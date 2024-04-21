"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. On Sunday night, the show reveals the top 12.

“American Idol” is continuing to cut down the competition.

On Sunday night, the show’s top 14 performed for a slot in the top 12 — which was determined by voting from viewers. The show revealed the competition’s top 12 at the end of Sunday’s episode.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 14 round.

What happened during the ‘American Idol’ top 14 round?

During Sunday night’s episode, the top 14 “Idol” contestants performed in a rock ‘n’ roll-themed program, with the show revealing the top 12 at the end of the episode, the Deseret News previously reported. Rocker Gene Simmons from Kiss mentored the top 14 as they prepared for their performances of songs from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode also featured “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest and “Idol” judge Lionel Richie announcing the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, according to the entertainment site Gold Derby.

Per Variety, the following artists are now 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Mary J. Blige.

Cher.

Dave Matthews Band.

Foreigner.

Peter Frampton.

Kool & The Gang.

Ozzy Osbourne.

A Tribe Called Quest.

The episode aired Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. MDT on ABC.

How to vote for ‘American Idol’ top 14

Voting for the top 14 round determined who advanced to the top 12 on Monday night’s episode.

The voting window for the top 14 round took place during Sunday night’s live show and closed during the final commercial break, according to idolvote.abc.com.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.” Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 12?

Following Sunday night’s episode, the following 12 singers are still in the competition:

McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Jack Blocker.

Mia Matthews.

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen.

Will Moseley.

Abi Carter.

Kaibrienne Richins.

Emmy Russell.

Julia Gagnon.

Triston Harper.

Jayna Elise.

Roman Collins.

Who was eliminated in the ‘American Idol’ top 14?

The following two singers were eliminated during Sunday night’s episode:

Jordan Anthony.

Nya.

When is the ‘American Idol’ top 12 episode?

On Monday, April 22, the top 12 — mentored by Meghan Trainor — will then perform their favorite Billboard hits live. Two contestants’ time on “Idol” will come to an end as the show drops to a top 10, according to the TV listing for the episode.