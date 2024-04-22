"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and judge Luke Bryan on the set of the reality competition show. "Idol" reveals its top 10 Monday night.

“American Idol” is continuing to cut down the competition.

On Monday night, the show’s top 12 contestants performed for a slot in the top 10 — which was determined by voting from viewers. “Idol” revealed the competition’s top 10 at the end of Monday’s episode.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 round.

What happened during the ‘American Idol’ top 12 round?

During Monday night’s episode, which focused on Billboard No. 1 hits from over the years, the top 12 worked with pop singer Meghan Trainor to prepare for their performances. Two contestants’ time on “Idol” came to an end as the show dropped to a top 10.

The episode aired from 7 to 9 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 10?

Following Monday night’s episode, these 10 singers are still in the competition:

McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Jack Blocker.

Mia Matthews.

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen.

Will Moseley.

Abi Carter.

Kaibrienne Richins.

Emmy Russell.

Julia Gagnon.

Triston Harper.

Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?

The following two singers were eliminated on “Idol” Monday night:

Jayna Elise.

Roman Collins.

How to vote on ‘American Idol’

The voting window for the top 12 round took place Monday night, from 6 to 8 p.m. MDT, according to idolvote.abc.com.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.” Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

What’s next on ‘American Idol’?

Next Sunday, April 28, the top 10 “Idol” contestants will perform for a spot in the competition’s top eight. The episode will feature the contestants performing songs from their birth years, according to a TV listing for the episode.