"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Perry has announced that the 2024 season will be her last on "Idol."

“American Idol” has been renewed for its eighth season on ABC — and 23rd season overall, Deadline reported. But the return of the competition will come with at least one major change: no more Katy Perry.

The pop singer, who has been a judge on the show since ABC revived it in 2018, revealed earlier this year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that this current season of “Idol” will be her last. Perry said she wants to make more room for travel and new music.

“I love ‘Idol’ so much,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Although “Idol” has not yet named a replacement, the show’s judges have floated a few names in the months since Perry announced her departure.

Who will replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’?

Jelly Roll

Perry has said that country artist Jelly Roll — who appeared as a guest mentor on the show earlier this season — could be a good replacement.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” she told E! News. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

And although he hasn’t officially been offered the position, Jelly Roll said he’s open to it — “I’ve considered the job and they haven’t offered it,” he told Audacy.

Meghan Trainor

The “Idol” judges have also considered pop singer Meghan Trainor who, like Jelly Roll, served as a guest mentor on the show this season.

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun. You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun,” Luke Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s real witty, so certainly.”

But Bryan also told Entertainment Tonight he has several names in mind but wasn’t ready to share them.

Kelly Clarkson

In what would be somewhat of a full-circle moment, Kelly Clarkson — the inaugural winner of “Idol” more than two decades ago — has been suggested as a potential replacement.

“I’ve got my list, but Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there,” “Idol” judge Lionel Richie told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a big fan.”

Jordin Sparks

When Perry announced her departure from “Idol,” Season 6 “Idol” winner Jordin Sparks offered herself up as a potential replacement: “Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol — I hear a seat opened up at the judges table!” Sparks wrote on X. “I’m putting my name in the hat!”

Sparks was 17 when she won “Idol” — the youngest winner in the competition’s history, per Billboard. She has appeared on the show a number of times since her 2007 win.

Ruben Studdard

Ruben Studdard, the Season 2 “American Idol” winner, is also interested in filling the open judge’s seat.

“I would love it if they called me,” Studdard told E! News after recently being unmasked alongside his “Idol” Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken on “The Masked Singer.” “But I think that in any way that I can go back and give advice to the young people that are going through the show, I do that readily and I’m thankful for the opportunity to do that anytime.”

Clay Aiken

Aiken joked that he would follow in Simon Cowell’s shoes as a harsher judge.

“I would be tough,” he told E! News. “I got a teenager now.”

The singer recalled his own run on the show, and said he would take all of the judges’ feedback and criticism to heart each week.

“We make ourselves better,” he said. “And I think that if there’s something that maybe the younger generations could use some of is some constructive feedback, because I think the goal of ‘Idol’ is to make sure that every kid who is on it improves and becomes as successful as Kelly Clarkson and Ruben Studdard. That’s only possible if you really get constructive feedback.”