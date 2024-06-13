Wendy's Baconator is pictured in this undated handout photo. Wendy’s is giving out buy-one-get-one-free Baconators all weekend leading up to Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.

Happy (almost) Father’s Day!

In honor of the upcoming holiday, Wendy’s is giving out buy-one-get-one-free Baconators all weekend leading up to Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, according to People. The deal is available on Friday, June 14, until Sunday, June 16.

All four Baconator burgers — The Baconator, The Son of Baconator, the Pretzel Baconator and the Breakfast Baconator — are eligible for the BOGO deal.

The Baconator: Two hamburger patties topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.

To snag the deal, the coupon can be found on the Wendy’s app. If you do not have the app, it is free to download.

Wendy’s new Triple Berry Frosty

Wendy’s unveiled this year’s summer Frosty flavor earlier this week: Triple Berry.

The Frosty is a combination of three summer berries — blackberry, raspberry and strawberry.

“The Triple Berry Frosty is the next iteration of summertime Frosty innovation, combining three fruit flavors into one bright and beautiful Frosty,” said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation at The Wendy’s Company, per a press release.

“A spoonful of this Frosty is like walking through the farmers market in the middle of summer and sampling fresh berry preserves.”

The Triple Berry Frosty will replace the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, which Wendy’s introduced in March. The chocolate Frosty remains on the menu as a staple item.