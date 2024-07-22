This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daisy Edgar-Jones, left, and Anthony Ramos in a scene from "Twisters." When asked to recommend a TV show, Ramos spoke about "The Chosen."

Anthony Ramos, who stars as Javi in “Twisters,” is a fan of “The Chosen.”

During a red carpet interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Ramos was asked to share a TV series he has currently been watching and has been recommending others to watch.

“I’m watching this show called ‘The Chosen,’” Ramos says in the video. “It’s so good. It’s really good. The first two seasons are on Netflix.”

“The Chosen” is a historical drama following the life and ministry of Jesus Christ and his disciples. The show has four seasons.

Is Anthony Ramos religious?

Ramos played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production of “Hamilton.” He also starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of “In the Heights.” He has spoken about his religious views a few times.

While starring in Hamilton, Ramos was featured in a “Humans of Broadway” post. He commented on his faith.

“I love God. I’m Christian and I totally believe that there is a plan for everybody who walks on this earth. It’s just about connecting with God and finding out what the plan is that He wants you to walk through, and walking through it keeping your head down and staying focused,” he said.

Ramos sometimes shares faith-related comments on social media, too.

When he released his first album, Ramon tweeted, “First off I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

What TV shows the rest of the “Twisters” cast recommended

A handful of other “Twisters” cast members also shared what TV shows they have been enjoying and shared one they would recommend. Here is what they said.