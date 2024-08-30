Put your feet up this Labor Day and celebrate your hard work watching a movie.

Every September, Labor Day celebrates accomplishments made by American workers — including improved workplace conditions.

“Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being,” per the U.S. Department of Labor.

In honor of Labor Day this Monday (Sept. 2), watch one of these movies about the strength of labor unions, overcoming adversity in the workplace and modern-day workplace woes.

Here are 12 movies to watch on Labor Day.

1. ‘Newsies’ (1992)

Based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899, “Newsies” is a musical that demonstrates the power of banding together to create meaningful chance in the workplace.

New York City newsboy Jack “Cowboy” Kelly (Christian Bale) is desperate to make enough money to get to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and stop sleeping on the streets. He relates to fellow newsies, such as brothers David (David Moscow) and Les Jacobs (Luke Edwards), who help their family stay financially afloat.

When publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Robert Duvall) introduces new rules that make it harder for Newsies to profit, Jack leads the boys in a strike. With help from a sympathetic journalist, Bryan Denton (Bill Pullman), the newsies’ strike makes headlines — and catches the attention of New York City.

Where to watch: Disney+.

Rating: PG.

2. ‘Norma Rae’ (1979)

“Norma Rae” provides viewers with an appreciation for the courage required of workers to fight for the unions and labor laws we benefit from today.

In Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, there is only one place where Norma Rae can get a job — the local textile mill. Conditions are the mill are unsafe, hours are inhumane and workers are seriously underpaid. Norma has a reputation for publicly airing her grievances about the mill’s poor workplace conditions.

So when she hears labor activist Reuben (Ron Leibman) give a rousing speech, Norma is encouraged to unite the mill workers and form a union. Her movement doesn’t come without consequence. Norma faces backlash at work and creates waves that impact those she loves.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: PG.

3. ‘Hidden Figures’ (2016)

During the early 1960s, African American women faced discriminatory laws and practices within the workplace. At NASA, three women pushed to overcome segregation, break down barriers and receive the recognition they deserved.

Behind the scenes at NASA, three talented African American women — Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — serve a vital role in getting astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into orbit. All three of the women’s brilliant minds are essential to the mission, but they still face racial and gender discrimination within the workplace.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu.

Rating: PG.

4. ‘9 to 5’ (1980)

“9 to 5″ is a satire about 1980s female secretaries who get fed up with their boss and seek revenge. It gives a comedic glimpse of the mistreatment toward women in the workplace and could provide viewers with gratitude for how work environments have progressed since the ’80s.

Tired of constant ill treatment from their boss, three secretaries (Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin) fantasize about how they could get revenge on their egotistical, sexist boss. The next morning, one of the women panics when she suspects she actually poisoned him.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

Rating: PG.

5. ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ (2006)

If you work hard enough in America, you can claw your way from homelessness to respected businessman — or at least, that’s the ideal. “Pursuit of Happyness” portrays how long hours of labor can result in a brighter future.

When single father Chris Gardner (Will Smith) and his son (Jaden Smith) are evicted from their apartment, he is desperate for a chance to give his son a better life.

He gets hired as an intern at a prestigious law firm, but the job pays nothing. Chris and his son hop between shelters as Chris refuses to give up on success.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

Rating: PG-13.

6. ‘Cesar Chavez’ (2014)

Cesar Chavez is an American civil rights activist and labor leader. “Cesar Chavez” tells the true story of how he led a movement that provided American farmers with fair wages and improved working conditions.

Where to watch: Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: PG-13.

7. ‘Monsters, Inc.’

If you want something more lighthearted, to watch with the entire family, try “Monsters, Inc.” It tells the story of two rebellious monsters who push against poor policies within the massive corporation they work for.

To power the monsters’ city, monsters must go into the human world and scare children. Their screams provide the monster world with energy, but they must avoid contact with these children, because they are toxic.

Sully (John Goodman) is one of the best scarers in the business. His best friend, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), is his feisty assistant. When Sully comes in contact with a young girl, he and Mike discover that what they have been told may not be true.

Where to watch: Disney+.

Rating: PG.

8. ‘The Help’

Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns to her Mississippi town during the 1960s with a goal of becoming a writer. She begins listening to the woes of Black women who have dedicated their lives to housekeeping for prominent white families.

Most of the women won’t talk at first, over fears of backlash. But when the housekeeper for Skeeter’s best friend, Aibileen (Viola Davis), begins sharing, several more women join in on the conversation.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Peacock.

Rating: PG-13.

9. ‘The Secret to My Success’

Sometimes success in the workplace comes through knowing the right people, or taking shortcuts to get you there early. Or, in the case of “The Secret to My Success,” a little of both.

After college, Brantley Foster (Michael J. Fox) leaves his small town behind to pursue finance in New York City. When he learns his new position no longer exists, he turns to his uncle for help. Brantley is given a job in the mailroom, with aspirations of working up the ladder.

Brantley strikes success early when he begins posing as an executive under a false identity.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG-13.

10. ‘Grapes of Wrath’

This film adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” depicts the challenges Americans faced during the Great Depression and the resilience required of migrant workers.

The Joad family is driven out of Oklahoma when the dust bowl wipes out their farm and leaves them impoverished. In search of a fresh start, the Joad family joins the migration to California. They meet several families on the way who have suffered similar hardships.

But when the Joad family finally arrives in California, they discover that it is not the plentiful oasis they were promised.

Where to watch: Sling TV.

Rating: G.

11. ‘Two Weeks Notice’

If you want a lighthearted look at modern workplace woes (and a little romance), “Two Weeks Notice” may be the right movie pick for you.

Environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) takes a job as the assistant to billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a deal to preserve a community center.

George becomes dependent on Lucy. He cannot select a tie without her opinion. He calls her in the middle of the night just to talk.

Sick of taking care of overly needy George, Lucy puts in her two weeks. When her replacement, June (Alicia Witt), takes over, Lucy begins feeling jealous.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG-13.

12. ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Even in the current workplace, workers have to put up with difficult bosses. “The Devil Wears Prada” is an example of a toxic workplace environment set in the modern day.

Recent college graduate Andy (Anne Hathaway) aspires to be a journalist. The first job she lands is as the assistant to demeaning magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Miranda is rude, demanding and diabolical. To please Miranda, Andy must change who she is, but she begins losing sight of her goals.

Where to watch: Max.

Rating: PG-13.