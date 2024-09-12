Alan Alda poses after winning a Special Founders Award at the 40th International Emmy Awards on Nov. 19, 2012, in New York.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place this Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 9 p.m. MDT in Los Angeles, per E News.

“For the first time ever, the show will be hosted by a father-son duo: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ costars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy,” according to E News.

According to the Television Academy, the first Emmys took place in 1949. Here is a look into some of the Emmy nominees and winners since 1949, such as the person with the most Emmy wins, the youngest person to win an Emmy and the people who have won multiple Emmys at once.

Who has the most Emmy nominations?

According to Diario AS, the male actor with the most Emmy nominations is Alan Alda, who received 34 Emmy nominations, with six wins. A majority of his nominations came from his role in the sitcom “M*A*S*H.”

Tina Fey holds the title of actress with the most nominations with 45. A majority of Fey’s nominations were given for acting. Fey has nine Emmy wins with three for her acting performances, according to Diario AS.

The non-actor with the most nominations is Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of “Saturday Night Live.” Michaels has received 107 nominations, per the Television Academy.

Who has won the most Emmys for acting?

According to Diario AS, Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are tied as the performers with the most acting Emmy awards with eight each.

Louis-Dreyfus has a won total of 11 awards, having received three for producing the series “Veep.” Leachman’s acting awards came from performances in six different shows.

Leachman and Louis-Dreyfus are followed by Mary Tyler Moore and Allison Janney, who both have won seven Emmy awards for acting, per the Television Academy.

Per Diario AS, the male actor with with the most acting Emmys is Edward Asner who has won seven. Asner won multiple Emmys for his performances in the shows “Lou Grant” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, according to the Television Academy.

Asner is followed by Art Carney and Tim Conway, who have both received six acting Emmys, per Diario AS.

Who has won the most Emmys overall?

According to Diario AS, Sheila Nevins has won the most Emmys, having won 31 Emmys as a producer. According to the Television Academy a majority of Nevins’ Emmy wins were for her work as an executive producer for HBO.

Nevins has been nominated for 80 total Emmy awards, per the Television Academy.

Who holds the record for most Emmys wins for the same character?

Along with holding the record of most acting Emmy awards, Louis-Dreyfus also holds the record for most Emmys for the same role. She won six Emmys for her role as Selina Meyer in the show Veep.

According to the Television Academy, she won the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for the role of Selina Meyer six years in a row, from 2012 to 2017. Louis-Dreyfus was nominated for the same award for the same role in 2019 but didn’t win.

Louis-Dreyfus also received the the Television Academy Hall of Fame honor in 2014.

According to the Television Academy, the Hall of Fame “honors those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or via singular achievements.”

Has an actor ever won 2 Emmys in 1 year?

According to Gold Derby, eight actresses have received two acting Emmy awards in one year:

Cloris Leachman (1975)

Glenda Jackson (1972)

Colleen Dewhurst (1989)

Shirley Knight (1995)

Stockard Channing (2002)

Allison Janney (2014)

Alex Borstein (2018)

Maya Rudolph (2020, 2021)

Leachman also has the most double nominations, being nominated for two awards in a year seven times between 1973 and 2006.

The late James Earl Jones is the only male actor to win two Emmys in a single year, according to Gold Derby. In 1991, he received awards for his roles in the drama series “Gabriel’s Fire” and in the telefilm “Heat Wave.”

Robert Cummings in 1955 was the first performer to be nominated for two primetime Emmys in the same year. After him, 60 other male actors have had two or three nominations in one year and seven have done it multiple times.

According to Gold Derby, Agnes Moorehead was the first woman to receive two Emmy nominations in one year in 1967. Since then, 55 women have been nominated for two or three Emmys in a year.

Who is the youngest person to win an Emmy?

Here is a list of the three youngest people to win an Emmy award, per PureWow:

Roxana Zal became the youngest person to win an Emmy at age 14 when she won outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie in 1984. She won the award for her role in the movie “Something about Amelia.”

The second youngest person to win an Emmy was Kristy McNichol, who won an award for outstanding continuing performance by a supporting actress in a drama series at age 15 in 1977. She won for her role in the ABC show “Family.”

The youngest man to win an Emmy and third youngest person was Scott Jacoby at age 16. He won outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role in a drama for his role in the movie “The Certain Summer” in 1973.

The youngest person to ever be nominated for an Emmy is Keshia Knight Pulliam, who was nominated at 6 years old, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She received a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in “The Cosby Show,” per PureWow.

Who is the oldest person to win an Emmy?

According to Variety, the oldest person to win a primetime Emmy is Norman Lear, who won an Emmy in 2020 at age 98. His 2020 Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) is Lear’s sixth Emmy, per the Television Academy.

Lear was also nominated for an Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) in 2022 at age 100, according to the Television Academy. In 1984, Lear received the Television Academy Hall of Fame Honor.

Where can you watch the Emmys?

According to E News, the broadcast of the Emmys, which starts at 9 p.m. MDT on Sunday, will air live on ABC. The show can be streamed the next day on Hulu.