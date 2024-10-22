Fans gather to pay tribute to late British singer Liam Payne, former member of the British pop band One Direction, in Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Initial investigations into Liam Payne’s death reveal that the former member of the British boy band One Direction had “multiple substances” in his body when he died last week, ABC News reported, citing unnamed sources with access to a partial autopsy report.

“Those substances included ‘pink cocaine’ — a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others — as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack. An improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room,” according to ABC News.

Payne’s body will stay in Argentina until the autopsy is complete, the article said.

According to a police statement released Thursday, Payne “jumped from the balcony of his room” before his death, per The Associated Press.

“Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time warning of an ‘aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,’” the statement said, according to AP.

Prior to Payne’s death on Wednesday, hotel staff requested police assistance with “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol,” per CNN.

The hotel manager noted in a call to police that Payne’s room included a balcony and said “we’re a little afraid that he’ll do something,” according to CNN.

The investigation into Payne’s death revealed that the singer died from “‘multiple trauma’ and ‘internal and external bleeding’ in the skull, chest and abdomen and limbs,” The New York Times reported.

His body sustained 25 injuries in the fall, the article said. No defensive wounds were found on the body.