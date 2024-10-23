There is no paycheck large enough to convince Martha Stewart to star on “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Why? “The guys aren’t hot enough.”

On Sunday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Stewart and her “bestie” Snoop Dogg talked “Golden Bachelorette” and other trendy topics with Cohen.

“Martha, if asked, would you go on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?” Cohen asked.

“Absolutely not,” Stewart responded, without hesitation.

Then, sweetening the deal, Cohen asked Stewart if she would consider starring on the reality series if she got paid a million dollars per episode.

“No,” Stewart said. “The guys aren’t hot enough.”

Stewart already has plenty of money; she’s worth an estimated $550 million, per Forbes.

“It ain’t about the money, it’s about how hot the guys are,” Snoop Dogg chimed in. “Can’t get it if he don’t look right.”

In wake of Stewart’s comments, current Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos went to great lengths to defend all 24 of her “wonderful” suitors — even sending Stewart a personal message through social media to advocate for her Golden Bachelors.

“I DM’d her last night. I don’t know if she’s read it yet, but I did,” Vassos revealed in an Access Hollywood interview that aired Tuesday. “I said, ‘Dating is hard out there and I had a great group of guys.’ She doesn’t know them like I know them. I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside, and both are wonderful.”

She continued, “The team did a great job of picking (the men). What they’re about and their backstories, they’re all so wonderful. They are there for a reason. When they got out of the limos that first night, every single one of them did something memorable and made me want to get to know them more.”

Vassos concluded that Stewart “didn’t watch” the series or simply “didn’t see what (she) saw in them.”

“Maybe you have to be in person? They are special guys. I feel like everyone’s falling in love with them. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with you, Martha?’”

What time is ‘Golden Bachelorette’ on tonight?

Episode six of “The Golden Bachelorette” is on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. MDT. Vassos will visit the hometowns of the four remaining men: Chock, Pascal, Jordan and Guy.