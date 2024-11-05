Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly on the set of "The Voice."

“The Voice” concluded the second round of competition Monday night — but fans are going to have to wait a little longer than usual to catch the premiere of the Knockouts.

Is ‘The Voice’ airing on Election Night 2024?

While “The Voice” typically airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, the competition show won’t air on Nov. 5 due to coverage of the presidential election.

“The Voice” also didn’t air in its usual Tuesday slot earlier in the season due to the presidential debate, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Season 26 of the show will resume its normal schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 11, which marks the premiere of the Knockout round, where groups of three singers on each team compete against each other in an attempt to avoid elimination.

Sting and Jennifer Hudson will serve as mentors and help prepare the artists during this round, according to a TV listing.

Which singers are still competing on ‘The Voice’ Season 26?

Per the entertainment site Gold Derby, each coach on “The Voice” still has nine singers on their team going into the Knockout round.

Team Snoop

Aliyah Khaylyn

Austyns Stancil

ChrisDeo

Christina Eagle

Georgia Starnes

Jake Tankersley

Mary McAvoy

Mikaela Ayira

Torre Blake

Team Reba

Adam Bohanan

Cassidy Lee

Danny Joseph

Frankie Torres

Jaukeem Fortson

Katie O

Kendall Eugene

Lauren-Michael Sellers

Tate Renner

Team Gwen

Camryn Brooks

Deon Jones

Felsmere

Gabrielle Zabosky

Jan Dan

Jose Luis

Kay Sibal

Mor Ilderton

Sydney Sterlace

Team Buble