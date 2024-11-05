Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly on the set of "The Voice."
Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly on the set of "The Voice." Tyler Golden/NBC
Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

The Voice” concluded the second round of competition Monday night — but fans are going to have to wait a little longer than usual to catch the premiere of the Knockouts.

Related
Does a show like ‘The Voice’ actually lead to success?

Is ‘The Voice’ airing on Election Night 2024?

While “The Voice” typically airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, the competition show won’t air on Nov. 5 due to coverage of the presidential election.

“The Voice” also didn’t air in its usual Tuesday slot earlier in the season due to the presidential debate, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Season 26 of the show will resume its normal schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 11, which marks the premiere of the Knockout round, where groups of three singers on each team compete against each other in an attempt to avoid elimination.

Sting and Jennifer Hudson will serve as mentors and help prepare the artists during this round, according to a TV listing.

Which singers are still competing on ‘The Voice’ Season 26?

Per the entertainment site Gold Derby, each coach on “The Voice” still has nine singers on their team going into the Knockout round.

View Comments

Team Snoop

  • Aliyah Khaylyn
  • Austyns Stancil
  • ChrisDeo
  • Christina Eagle
  • Georgia Starnes
  • Jake Tankersley
  • Mary McAvoy
  • Mikaela Ayira
  • Torre Blake
Related
A look at Snoop Dogg's team on 'The Voice'

Team Reba

  • Adam Bohanan
  • Cassidy Lee
  • Danny Joseph
  • Frankie Torres
  • Jaukeem Fortson
  • Katie O
  • Kendall Eugene
  • Lauren-Michael Sellers
  • Tate Renner
Related
The singers on Team Reba who have survived elimination

Team Gwen

  • Camryn Brooks
  • Deon Jones
  • Felsmere
  • Gabrielle Zabosky
  • Jan Dan
  • Jose Luis
  • Kay Sibal
  • Mor Ilderton
  • Sydney Sterlace

Team Buble

  • Cameron Wright
  • Edward Preble
  • J.Paul
  • Jeremy Beloate
  • Kiara Vega
  • Shye
  • Sloane Simon
  • Sofronio Vasquez
  • Tanner Frick
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.