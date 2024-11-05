“The Voice” concluded the second round of competition Monday night — but fans are going to have to wait a little longer than usual to catch the premiere of the Knockouts.
Is ‘The Voice’ airing on Election Night 2024?
While “The Voice” typically airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, the competition show won’t air on Nov. 5 due to coverage of the presidential election.
“The Voice” also didn’t air in its usual Tuesday slot earlier in the season due to the presidential debate, as the Deseret News previously reported.
Season 26 of the show will resume its normal schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 11, which marks the premiere of the Knockout round, where groups of three singers on each team compete against each other in an attempt to avoid elimination.
Sting and Jennifer Hudson will serve as mentors and help prepare the artists during this round, according to a TV listing.
Which singers are still competing on ‘The Voice’ Season 26?
Per the entertainment site Gold Derby, each coach on “The Voice” still has nine singers on their team going into the Knockout round.
Team Snoop
- Aliyah Khaylyn
- Austyns Stancil
- ChrisDeo
- Christina Eagle
- Georgia Starnes
- Jake Tankersley
- Mary McAvoy
- Mikaela Ayira
- Torre Blake
Team Reba
- Adam Bohanan
- Cassidy Lee
- Danny Joseph
- Frankie Torres
- Jaukeem Fortson
- Katie O
- Kendall Eugene
- Lauren-Michael Sellers
- Tate Renner
Team Gwen
- Camryn Brooks
- Deon Jones
- Felsmere
- Gabrielle Zabosky
- Jan Dan
- Jose Luis
- Kay Sibal
- Mor Ilderton
- Sydney Sterlace
Team Buble
- Cameron Wright
- Edward Preble
- J.Paul
- Jeremy Beloate
- Kiara Vega
- Shye
- Sloane Simon
- Sofronio Vasquez
- Tanner Frick