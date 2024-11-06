In addition to the 32 holiday movies premiering on the Hallmark network this year, Hallmark+ will release seven Christmas movies and four Christmas TV series exclusive to Hallmark+ subscribers.

The Hallmark+ Christmas content includes two holiday film series, “Unwrapping Christmas” and “Cherry Lane,” as well as a two unscripted reality shows.

Hallmark+, the network’s exclusive streaming platform, launched in September, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

A subscription to Hallmark+ is set at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year ($6.65 per month). Hallmark+ has all of the network’s content available to stream in addition to content exclusively available through the platform.

Here is a look at all the new Christmas movies and TV shows coming to Hallmark+ during this holiday season.

Hallmark+ new Christmas movies

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle’

Starring: Natalie Hall, Alec Santos

Summary: Amid the chaos of the busy season for her store, All Wrapped Up, Tina Mitchell (Hall) meets a handsome man, Michael (Santos).

While still managing her busy store, Tina is helping plan the town’s Christmas gala, which is threatened when the venue owner reveals plans to put the estate up for sale.

The festive event faces potential disaster when the venue’s owner announces plans to sell the estate. Adding to her stress, Tina’s budding romance with Michael is threatened by a troubling rumor that puts their relationship to the test.

As Tina navigates these holiday challenges, she starts contemplating new directions for her future.

Streaming release: Thursday, Nov. 7

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince’

Starring: Kathryn Davis, Nathan Witte

Summary: When Mia Davis, an accountant at All Wrapped Up, meets Beau Cavannagh, a local celebrity and the spitting image of her romance novel hero, they form an immediate connection. However, their burgeoning relationship faces trouble when Beau’s family expresses disappointment.

Beau proves to have real feelings for Mia, but his wealthy family does not approve of their burgeoning relationship.

Streaming release: Thursday, Nov. 14

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny’

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Torrance Coombs

Summary: The marketing guru at All Wrapped Up, Lily (Newbrough), believes in the power of destiny. So when it appears that the universe is directing her to a celebrity realtor, she’s all in.

But then she forms an unexpected connection with a journalist, Sean Whitlock (Coombs), during an interview — prompting her to question her belief in fate.

Streaming release: Thursday, Nov. 21

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion’

Starring: Cindy Busby, Jake Epstein

Summary: Olivia (Busby) is All Wrapped Up’s wrapping expert. While making a Christmas delivery to a remote cabin, the door is opened by her ex-boyfriend Benjamin (Epstein).

They get into a brief squabble before a snowstorm traps them inside together. They are both dreading the forced time together, but before long they begin reminiscing over shared memories — resurfacing old feelings.

Streaming release: Thursday, Nov. 28

‘Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane’

Starring: Jonathan Bennett, Vincent Rodriguez III, Annabelle Bourke, Corey Cott, Sarah Dugdale, Shannon Kook

Summary: In 1951, before getting shipped to Korea, a doctor (Cott) begins planning to make Christmas Eve memorable for his wife (Bourke). But when she fractures her arm in an accident, his plans go awry.

In 2003, newlyweds (Dugdale, Kook) struggle to see eye to eye for the first time. They have always gotten along well, but when it comes to navigating Christmas Eve with two sets of In-laws, they discover they might have less in common than they believed.

In 2024, a couple (Bennett, Roderiguez III) attempt to make Christmas surprises for each other, but struggle to keep their plans a secret.

Streaming release: Thursday, Dec. 5

‘Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane’

Starring: Catherine Bell, James Denton, Julie Gonzalo, Ryan Rottman, Erica Durance, Benjamin Ayres

Summary: In 1960, couple Penny (Durance) and Eli (Ayres) invite Eli’s grumpy father in for the holidays, forcing them to confront difficult family dynamics. At the same time, they both help their son, Alex, on a school project about a Christmas-inspired time capsule.

In 1998, Nelson (Denton) and Regina (Bell) meet for the first time after Nelson gets snowed in at Regina’s house on Christmas Eve.

In 2015, Jessica (Gonzalo) is overwhelmed with planning her sister’s last-minute wedding schedule for Christmas Eve. The officiant for the wedding is Jessica’s high school sweetheart, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years.

Streaming release: Thursday, Dec. 12

‘Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane’

Starring: Erin Cahill, John Brotherton, Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay, Chelsea Hobbs, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Matt Dusk

Summary: In 1966, David (Hollingsworth) is single and has minimal plans for the holidays. His neighbor, Stephanie (Hobbs), informs his that she has won a contest to have a Christmas Eve TV special filmed at her house. The biggest catch? She used David’s address.

In 1981, Lizzie (Cahill) and John (Brotherton) prepare to celebrate a bittersweet last Christmas in their home on Cherry Lane. Lizzie recently discovered she is pregnant and John has a job offer in Michigan.

In 2000, Rebecca (D’Orsay) and Matt (Page) discover their feelings for each other might go beyond friendship as they search for who is behind a string of random, Christmas-themed charity acts.

Streaming release: Thursday, Dec. 19

Hallmark+ new Christmas TV shows

‘Mistletoe Murders’

Starring: Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney, Sierra Marylin Riley

Summary: Emily Lane, the owner of a Christmas-themed shop in her small town, finds herself drawn toward local murder mysteries.

With her love for intrigue and the support of the handsome sheriff and his clever teenage daughter, Emily balances running her shop with solving crimes, bringing justice to her small town community.

Streaming release: Now Available, new episodes every Th

‘Finding Mr. Christmas’

Starring: Jonathan Bennett as host, Melissa Peterman as lead judge

Summary: What does it take to be a Hallmark leading man? Audiences will find out in the inaugural season of Hallmark’s unscripted reality series, “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

The series will follow 10 aspiring actors as they compete to become the next leading man in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

The man awarded with the title of Mr. Christmas will star in “Happy Howlidays” alongside Jessica Lowndes, which premieres on the Hallmark network on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. MST.

“There are two types of people in the world. There are people that watch Hallmark movies and then there are liars,” Bennett said, per People. “The idea for ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ ... was sparked out of something that’s really happening in real life where people want to join the network, they want to be part of the family because they see how successful the brand is and how much people love the brand and they want to be in on the party. And so we thought, why not make a journey that people can watch on TV?”

Streaming release: Now available

‘Holidazed’

Starring: Ser’Darius Blain, Lindy Booth, Erin Cahill, Osric Chau, Nazneen Contractor, Loretta Devine, Noemi Gonzalez, Ian Harding, Dennis Haysbert, Rachelle Lefevre, Virginia Madsen, John C. McGinley, Holland Roden and Lucille Soong

Summary: Six unique families share a cul-de-sac in Oak Bay, Oregon. Each family experiences different pressures, joys and challenges as they prepare for the holiday season and spending extra time together.

Streaming release: Thursday, Nov. 14, new episodes every following Thursday

‘Ready, Set, Glow’

Starring: Wes Brown as host

Summary: Brown takes audiences across the country to highlight the most festive and impressive light displays. Audiences will get an inside look at what inspired the impressive decorations and the impact they have on their communities.

Streaming release: Thursday, Dec. 12, new episodes every Thursday