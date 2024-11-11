In a joint video message, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the public for the first time in months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared plans to prioritize finding new ways to protect children from becoming victims of digital violence. They emphasized that we have reached a critical moment in the digital age, wherein awareness needs to transform into action.

“We are at a crossroads,” Harry said in the clip. “The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.”

He continued, “While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks, such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our outdated legal systems, which often don’t account for today’s digital realities.”

In August, the Archewell Foundation — an organization founded by Harry and Meghan in 2020 — launched The Parents’ Network, which acts as, “a support network for other parents and caregivers whose children and families have been gravely impacted by social media harms,” per The Archewell Foundation.

The Parents’ Network aims to provide kids with skills to combat online threats, support parents and caregivers whose children have suffered at the hands of digital violence and push for regulations that protect children online, per The Archewell Foundation.

“My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives,” Meghan said in the clip. “However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”

“At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child’s life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections,” she said.

The couple concluded their three-minute message will a call for commitment to prioritizing children’s safety and push to establish new norms surrounding minors’ access and use of technology.

“Thank you again for your commitment to preventing violence against children both offline and online,” Meghan concluded. “Together, we can harness this moment to drive lasting change.”

Prince Harry shares message for veterans

On Monday, Prince Harry addressed the public for a second time in a statement to his “fellow veterans,” in honor of Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, per People.

“I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made — both in times of conflict and peace. You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models,” Harry wrote in a statement, per People.

“At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities,” his statement continued. “That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today’s challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us.”

Harry served in the British Armed Forces for a decade. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan and ended his operational duties in 2015, per The Royal Family.

He remains involved with veterans and active servicemen and women through the Invictus Games, an organization he founded. The Invictus Games is a competition for wounded, ill or injured service members, and aims to celebrate and provide recovery for wounded, ill or injured service members.

“As you continue to serve — making valuable contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love — my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too. Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either,” he said, per the outlet.

“To all those who have served — past and present — I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you.”

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle video message