Prince William said this year has been “the hardest of his life,” in light of both his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and father, King Charles III, getting diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” William told reporters in South Africa on Thursday, as he concluded his four-day visit to the country, per the BBC. “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. He is still undergoing treatment but has returned to public duties, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The following month, in March, Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer. She announced that she completed chemotherapy treatments in September but remained on the “path to healing and full recovery.”

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” William said, per the BBC. “But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

On Wednesday, William said Kate is doing “really well,” and has been “amazing this whole year,” per the BBC.

Royal author Robert Hardman told the BBC the prince’s frank commentary is part of the royal family’s attempts at “resetting the dial” on their public image.

“It’s been a hell of a year — there (William) is on the one hand helping his wife through a very serious illness, and he’s also expected to stand in for his father who is suffering from cancer,” said Hardman, author of the recently-released “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story,” per The BBC.

In September, Kate said “the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” in a message shared on social media.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” she added in the update. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”