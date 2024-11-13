Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks perform with Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta.

As Christmas approaches and the holiday season is about to start, many people are looking for things to do and shows to see this winter to fully embrace the holiday spirit.

This winter season in Utah, there are plenty of Christmas shows, concerts and productions to see.

From various productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol” to special Christmas concerts, here is a look at some of the shows you should attend this holiday season.

‘The Nutcracker’

This year in Utah, multiple companies are putting on productions of the classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker,” which follows the story of a young girl named Clara after receiving a special Christmas gift.

Here are the different productions of “The Nutcracker” happening in Utah this year:

Dates: Nov. 21-23

Location: Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville

Dates: Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Location: Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan

Dates: Dec. 6-28

Location: Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City

Dates: Dec. 13-23

Location: Covey Center in Provo

‘A Christmas Carol’

There are also multiple theaters across the state putting on stage productions of “A Christmas Carol,” the classic story by Charles Dickens.

The show follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he goes on a fate-changing journey one Christmas Eve. Each production puts it own unique spin on the show.

Here’s where you can see “A Christmas Carol” this winter:

Throughout the winter, this theater is also putting on a production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 28

Location: Hale Center Theatre in Sandy

Dates: Dec. 2-28

Location: Hale Center Theatre in Orem

Dates: Nov. 15-Dec. 19

Location: CenterPoint Legacy Theatre in Centerville

Utah Symphony

Here is a look into the different Christmas and holiday-themed shows that the Utah Symphony is putting on this year at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.

“Composed by Handel in 1741, the oratorio Messiah draws inspiration from both the Old and New Testaments, detailing the life of Christ in three parts” according to Utah Symphony.

Along with the Utah Symphony Chorus, the audience gets the chance to sing along to the composition’s beloved musical numbers, including “Hallelujah.”

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 1

“This holiday season, Celtic Woman returns, adding their angelic harmonies to the thrilling live sound of the symphony in an intimate concert setting,” according to Utah Symphony.

The show will include Gaelic carols as well as holiday classics such as “Silent Night.” The music will feature Irish Fiddling, brass fanfares, bagpipes and Irish harp.

Dates: Dec. 3

With performances in both Ogden and Salt Lake City, the “Holiday Pops Extravaganza” features beloved Christmas songs such as “Sleigh Ride” and “Joy To The World” as well as pieces from “The Nutcracker.”

The show also includes a visit from Santa himself. “Holiday Pops Extravaganza” will also have performances in Ogden at Weber State University’s Browning Center.

Dates: Dec. 19-21

A part of Utah Symphony’s Family Series, “Here Comes Santa Claus!” tells the story of Noel the Elf, featuring a variety of holiday carols. The performance is great for kids and is just 60 minutes long, per Utah Symphony.

Dates: Dec. 21

Other Christmas Shows

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Last Christmas Eve” tour is coming to Utah this winter.

“We’re bringing an all-new version of The Lost Christmas Eve — the final chapter of TSO’s Christmas trilogy — out to you on tour this year. Filled with fan-favorites, this story proves that it’s never too late,” according to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Dates: Nov. 20

Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City

Gentri’s Christmas show will feature classic holiday songs such as “O Holy Night” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

“Prepare to be swept away as Gentri weaves their musical mastery, powerful harmonies, and heartfelt storytelling into a tapestry of pure Christmas wonder,” according to Visit Salt Lake.

Dates: Nov. 29-Dec. 7, Dec. 12

Location: Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City, Ellen Eccles Theater in Logan and America First Event Center in Cedar City

Cirque Dreams is a entertainment company featuring contemporary circus artists, and their holiday show is coming to Utah this year.

“Combining the world’s finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams Holidaze has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences everywhere,” according to Cirque Dreams.

Dates: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Location: Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City

The West Valley Performing Arts Center is putting on a production of “Star of Wonder.” The musical tells the story of a World War I soldier who comes home for Christmas, but initially doesn’t want to participate in the holiday festivities.

“This is a concert version that presents the music and key dialogue in a stripped-down format, without full staging or costumes,” per the West Valley Performing Arts Center.

Dates: Nov. 30, Dec. 2-4

Location: West Valley Performing Arts Center

“Start your holiday off with a joyful noise! Join Mindy Smoot Robbins, Dallin Vail Bayles, Marvin Payne, the Lux Chorale Singers, and the Utah Valley Symphony in a holiday tradition focused on the true meaning of Christmas,” per Provo city’s website.

The show will feature classic Christmas songs as well as new music.

Dates: Dec. 6-7

Location: Covey Center in Provo

This holiday season, the Scera in Orem is putting on a production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

“This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas,” per the Scera. The musical includes all the nostalgic and iconic scenes from the movie.

Dates: Dec. 6-21

Location: Scera in Orem

The Mannheim Steamroller orchestra is coming to Utah this December as part of their Christmas tour.

“Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting,” per Live! at the Eccles.

Dates: Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 16-17

Location: Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City and Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan

Dancer Derek Hough’s holiday tour is coming to Utah this winter.

“Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect,” according to Live! at the Eccles.

Dates: Dec. 18-19

Location: Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City

The “Christmas Spectacular” from Odyssey Dance theater combines multiple holiday events and shows into one. The show includes excerpts from “A Christmas Carol," “It’s A Wonderful Life," “The Nutcracker," “Elf," “A Christmas Story” and “White Christmas.”

“What Odyssey did for Halloween with Thriller — they’ll do for Christmas! It’s a one stop — show stopping performance that is sure to get your Christmas show attendance done in a jam packed 1.5 hour performance!” according to Odyssey Dance Theatre.

Dates: Dec. 19-23

Location: Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City

“Embrace the holiday spirit with a ‘Magical Cirque Christmas’, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music,” according to Live! at the Eccles.

Dates: Dec. 26

Location: Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City