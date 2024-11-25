Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

If Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid fans don’t get enough of the head coach during Friday’s Chiefs game against the Oakland Raiders, they can just flip from Amazon Prime Video to the Hallmark Channel.

Reid will make his film debut Saturday in Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

Andy Reid’s role in new Chiefs Hallmark movie

With several appearances in commercials under his belt, Reid isn’t new to acting. But he’s never before appeared in a Hallmark movie.

Reid plays a small role in “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” he said in July press conference per KMBC 9.

The head coach was asked about his role and his acting chops.

“I’m not really good at that but I only had about seven words. I can handle that. I can handle seven words,” he said.

While Reid will only be making a short cameo, the coach could be mentioned throughout the movie by other characters. That remains to be seen.

What is ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ about?

In Reid’s movie, Chiefs superfan Alana and her family are competing in a “Fan of the Year” contest.

Derrick, the Chiefs’ director of fan engagement, has to evaluate Alana and her family’s level of fandom compared to the other finalists. During his evaluation process, Derrick and Alana spend a lot of time together and sparks start to fly.

“But when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary,” according to Hallmark.

The idea for the movie popped up when the Chiefs released a Hallmark movie-themed promotional video for last season’s playoffs, titled “Falling for Football.”

It starred Hallmark actors and Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Hallmark didn’t know about the campaign, Chiefs team president Mark Donovan told CBS, per the Kansas City Star.

“A month later, we got a call from Hallmark saying, ‘Yeah, we should talk,’” Donovan said. “And Nov. 30, we got a movie coming out, and we’re really excited.”

Who is in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story?’

“Holiday Touchdown” stars Hallmark actors Tyler Hynes and Hunter King as Derrick and Alana, respectively. Hynes starred in the Hallmark-themed Chiefs playoff video from last season.

Reid isn’t the only person related to the Chiefs who is making an appearance in the “Holiday Touchdown.”

Chiefs guard Trey Smith, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver Mecole Hardman will all appear in the Chiefs-themed Hallmark movie, according to the Kansas City Star. Smith was also in the Hallmark playoff promotional video.

Donna Kelce will make her Hallmark debut with the film. She plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant.

Her sons discussed her role on their “New Heights” podcast last week.

“Gotta admit I have not seen a lot of Hallmark movies. I’m excited to watch this one,” Jason Kelce said.

The Kelce Brothers think their mother’s character’s job is ironic because “she’s never made barbecue for us,” as Travis Kelce said on the podcast.

How to watch Hallmark

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” will only be available to watch on the Hallmark channel. It will premiere Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.

While Hallmark has its own streaming service, the platform doesn’t include recently released movies, so you won’t be able to watch “Holiday Touchdown” on there just yet, according to What To Watch.

But “Holiday Touchdown” will be streamed live on Peacock and will be available for on-demand streaming for three days after the premiere, according to Peacock.

Other options to stream include any live TV subscription service such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and Frndly TV, which offers a seven-day free trial.