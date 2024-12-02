In Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new series “Dream Productions,” Paula Pell provides the voice of seasoned dream director Paula, who’s struggling to age up her dreams since Riley’s growing up. Melatonin, Paula’s sweet puppy, is by her side through thick and thin — but be careful: those who pet him fall quickly asleep. Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Dec. 11, 2024.

The start of a new month means new TV shows will be coming soon, and December will see the premieres of a variety of new series.

These new series include another “Star Wars” series, a Christmas spy thriller and an “Inside Out” spinoff, among other things.

Here is a look at seven shows that will be launching during the month ahead.

TV shows premiering in December

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

This month, Disney+ is releasing “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” a new series set in the “Star Wars” universe.

The series follows “the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy,” according to Variety.

As the four kids work to find their way home, they team up with Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a force user who could possibly be a Jedi.

“Skeleton Crew” is set in the same time frame as “The Mandalorian,” per the BBC.

The first two episodes premiere on Dec. 3 and then subsequent episodes will release on the following Tuesdays.

Premiere date: Dec. 3

Where to watch: Disney+

‘Black Doves’

“Black Doves” is Netflix’s new spy thriller set in London during Christmas time.

The series promises to “offer up high-stakes global intrigue as well as plenty of British wit, knife fights, and holiday (or anti-holiday?) cheer,” according to Netflix.

Keira Knightley stars as Helen Webb, a professional spy who passes on the secrets of her politician husband to her employers.

When her lover is murdered, Webb’s old friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), who is also an assassin, is called in to protect her — and to help her solve the murder, per Netflix.

“Black Doves” is rated TV-MA.

Premiere date: Dec. 5

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Secret Level’

Each episode of Prime Video’s new anthology series, “Secret Level,” tells a story within a different video game universe, according to Forbes.

“‘Secret Level’ weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories,” the head of television at Amazon MGM studio, Vernon Sanders, said to Forbes.

There are 15 episodes, which means 15 different game universes will be featured in the series.

Featured games include Pac-Man, The Outer Worlds, Honor of Kings and Concord, per Forbes.

The new series is from the same creators of Netflix’s “Love, Death and Robots.”

Premiere date: Dec. 10

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘The Sticky’

“The Sticky” is based off of the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, a real crime that took place in 2012.

“Thieves stole about $18m worth of maple syrup from Quebec’s reserves, reselling it on the black market, and disrupting the syrup economy,” according to the BBC.

This new series is a very fictionalized retelling of the crime. It follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a maple syrup farmer who’s on the verge of losing her business.

Ruth teams up with a criminal (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to steal the barrels of syrup, per the BBC.

Premiere date: Dec. 6

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Dream Productions’

“Dream Productions” is a spinoff series of the popular animated films “Inside Out” and “Inside Out 2.”

The series takes place before the sequel, so it doesn’t include any of the new characters from the second movie such as Anxiety or Embarrassment, per the BBC.

It does feature characters from the first film, including Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira).

The main focus of the series is the movie studio inside Riley’s mind, which produces her dreams.

“Paula Pell is the voice of Paula Persimmon, a harried director of dreams who is under pressure to produce a hit, and Richard Ayoade is Xeni, a pretentious daydream director angling to make his first feature,” according to the BBC.

Premiere date: Dec. 11

Where to watch: Disney+

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” is magical-realism series based on the international bestselling novel by Gabriel García Márquez.

“Welcome to Macondo, the mythical town that began with 20 houses on the bank of a river, where magical realism came to life, and where the story of the Buendía family unfolds over the centuries,” according to Netflix.

The series follows the people of Macondo over generations as they fall in love, confront their pasts and suffer from the curse that condemns the Buendía family.

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” was filmed in Spanish in Columbia and the Latin American cast and crew features no major English-language stars, according to the BBC.

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” will eventually have 16 episodes, but only eight will be released in December.

Premiere date: Dec. 11

Where to watch: Netflix

‘No Good Deed’

“No Good Deed” stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as Paul and Lydia Morgan, empty nesters who need money and are trying to sell their 1920s-era home, per the BBC.

They have many potential buyers, but unbeknownst to them, their house isn’t all that it seems.

“There is a creepy secret in the house’s past (we don’t immediately know what) that the sellers have to grapple with and the buyers would be lucky to find out,” according the BBC.

The show’s creator is Liz Feldman, who also was the mastermind behind the series “Dead to Me.”

Premiere date: Dec. 12

Where to watch: Netflix