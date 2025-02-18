Post Malone shows media around a remodeled Raising Cane’s Restaurant, designed by the singer, in Midvale on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Some of his guitars hang on the wall behind him. A clue about the singer recently stumped contestants during the "Jeopardy!" Invitational Tournament.

The “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament, featuring fan favorites and top players from the beloved quiz show over the years, is officially underway.

The opening game on Monday saw the return of 38-game champ Matt Amodio, who holds the No. 3 spot in “Jeopardy!” history for most consecutive games won; Doug Molitor, who was a four-game champ back in 1987; and Hannah Wilson, an eight-game champ from 2023.

The competition proved to be fierce — particularly between Amodio and Wilson. But all three contestants had their struggles on a category titled “Album fill in the blank,” which required them to finish the name of an album.

Perhaps it would’ve gone better over on “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” but it was no easy task for the three “Jeopardy!” champs — three out of the five clues in the category went unanswered.

Post Malone ‘Jeopardy!’ clue stumps contestants

The $2,000 clue in the category had the most recent reference: “Post Malone, goin' country in 2024:‘F-1 ________.’”

Despite Post Malone’s foray into country being a highlight of the music industry last year — not to mention the album being up for several Grammys — all three contestants failed to come up with the missing word: “trillion.”

The album broke Spotify’s single-day country streaming record with nearly 14 million streams, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The singer kicked off his “F-1 Trillion” tour last fall near his home in Utah.

“Moving here to this amazing state was one of the best things I’ve done in my life, besides have a baby girl,” Malone told his cheering fans at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, according to a video shared by Salt Lake-based country radio station The Bull on TikTok. “I moved to L.A. when I was a kid, and I was like, ‘Hey this is not kind of where I want to be.’ So I did a show here right on the Salt Flats, and I was like, ‘This place rocks.’ ... Like a week later we bought a house here. I gotta say, Utah is one of the most beautiful places on the planet, and I’m so grateful and so honored to be a resident here, ladies and gentlemen.

Post Malone embarks on his first stadium tour in late April. The tour — which also features Jelly Roll and singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell — will highlight the singer’s biggest hits, fan favorites and songs from “F-1 Trillion,” per Deseret News.

Another missed Post Malone ‘Jeopardy!’ clue

The missed clue about “F-1 Trillion” comes a little over a month after another Post Malone-related “Jeopardy!” clue stumped all three contestants.

The clue, which fell under the category “albums,” came during the Second Chance Tournament: “‘Stoney,’ ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding,' and ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ were all on the charts for this rapper.”

“Oh, now we’ve angered the Malonennials,” host Ken Jennings joked when no one buzzed in to answer the clue. “Who is Post Malone?”