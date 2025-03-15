Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 6, 2024.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is being recognized as “Tour of the Century” during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 — exactly two years since the first date of her massive tour.

Swift leads the nominations, tied with Morgan Wallen, with a total of 10, including one that involves her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The music artist was included on the performance list but won’t be onstage live, rather it will be an “exclusive performance from that opening night show” that will air during the live broadcast, according to USA Today.

You can tune in live on Fox Monday, March 17 at 6 p.m. MDT.

The real question is, is there any likelihood Swift will make a big announcement at the awards show?

It’s unlikely but it is possible.

Could Taylor Swift make a big announcement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Here are some reasons why it’s not the craziest thing to expect:

While some artists often skip the iHeartRadio Awards, Swift has been known to attend often and has given powerful speeches when she’s won.

It just so happens to be on the day of the anniversary for the beginning of The Eras Tour, and Taylor Nation, the Swift-sanctioned fan account, has been tweeting and posting about anniversaries a lot lately.

She’s made new music announcements during awards ceremonies in the past — she announced “The Tortured Poets Department” would be coming during the 2024 Grammy Awards. She also announced her album “Midnights” would be coming during an acceptance speech for receiving an MTV Video Music Award in 2022.

One theory is that Swift could be announcing an extended release of her tour movie, one that includes “The Tortured Poets Department” setlist or some type of tour documentary. She wore the same outfits for the final three shows in Vancouver, Canada, and there was a film crew following her during the show.

Swift hasn’t posted anything on social media in more than 91 days, marking her longest break since 2017.

iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations Taylor Swift received

Here are all the nominations Swift received for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.