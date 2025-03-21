Jenna Ortega attends the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York.

Jenna Ortega amazed fans in her role of the multitalented Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series “Wednesday.”

The amazement continued when audiences learned that the “Beetlejuice” actress actually played the cello in the show, according to ScreenRant.

In a video from an upcoming Tim Burton docuseries, posted on X by ScreenRant, Ortega reveals that she didn’t know how to play the cello before being cast for “Wednesday.”

The first piece she was given for the show was an arrangement of The Rolling Stones’ 1966 song “Paint It, Black” that the show’s composer, Danny Elfman, put together.

“The thing about it is, Danny, he’s such an overachiever and so artistically brilliant,” Ortega explains in the clip. “(The song) technically should be played by two cellos but because Wednesday is this magical being she just, obviously, played on one.”

She continues, “I’ve never been more uncertain in my life.”

When did Jenna Ortega start learning how to play the cello?

According to ScreenRant, the “Scream” actress first picked up the cello two months before filming and was able to learn the basics that helped her in the show.

If you’re familiar with music, you may have noticed that during her “Paint It, Black” montage in Episode 1, Wednesday’s sheet music is actually for Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1, which is what Ortega actually plays during the scene.

What else did Jenna Ortega have to learn for ‘Wednesday’?

In the Netflix show, Wednesday’s talents — apart from the cello — include fencing, dancing, practicing martial arts, doing archery, speaking German, writing and solving puzzles.

Ortega had to demonstrate these various skills throughout the show, per ScreenRant.

When will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 come out?

Netflix has not released an official date of when the next season for the show comes out. All that has been said is that it will be coming out sometime this year.

More about the Tim Burton docuseries

The four-part docuseries about the “Edward Scissorhands” director has been completed by Tara Wood and gives audiences a deep dive into Burton’s “semi-autobiographical characters and films, and his countless artworks of similar nature,” according to Variety.

This is the first time Burton has supported a project that enlightens audiences on his career. It will include unpublished artworks, never-before-seen stop-motion short film and exclusive interviews from some of his closest collaborators like Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Christopher Walken and Mia Wasikowska.