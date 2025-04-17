Michelle Trachtenberg appears at the premiere of "Defiance" during AFI Fest 2008 in Los Angeles, Nov. 9, 2008.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s official cause of death was revealed on Wednesday, April 16.

After reviewing laboratory test results, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told Deadline that the late actress’s death was a result of complications with diabetes mellitus and was ruled as a natural death.

This announcement comes less than two months after the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star was found in her New York apartment by law enforcement who were responding to a 911 call on February 26. When they arrived, the 39-year-old actress was unconscious and unresponsive, People reported.

In the days following, police reported that Trachtenberg’s death was believed to be caused from complications from her liver surgery. Because her family declined an autopsy and there was no evidence for foul play, the police respected their wishes and ruled her death as undetermined, according to The Cut.

However, despite not doing an autopsy, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told People “toxicology testing can be done without autopsy,” allowing them to discover the official cause of Trachtenberg’s death.

Prior health issues

After the news of her death, sources told People that the “Gossip Girl” actress had been experiencing complications from a recent liver transplant.

“She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling,” another source told People. “She was pale, gaunt, very thin and dealing with health issues.”

Trachtenberg’s co-star from “Harriet the Spy,” Rosie O’Donnell, described the loss as “heartbreaking,” saying, “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped,” according to The Cut.

But even with her health issues, Trachtenberg spoke out against comments on social media that asked if she was sick saying, “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad of you to leave such a comment,” according to CNN.

What is Michelle Trachtenberg best known for?

According to Deadline, Trachtenberg was a lifelong actor who began her career in television commercials at the age of three. Then in 1994, she landed her first recurring role as Lily Montgomery in “All My Children.”

Trachtenberg is best known for her role as Dawn Summers in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Penny in “Inspector Gadget” and Casey Carlyle in “Ice Princess,” according to IMDb.

At the age of 11, she starred as Harriet in the 1996 movie “Harriet the Spy” and then voiced Dr. Wagner in the 2023 “Harriet the Spy” animated series. Trachtenberg was also Georgina Sparks in “Gossip Girl.”

After Trachtenberg’s passing, her “Gossip Girl” co-star, Blake Lively, recalled her as “fiercely loyal to her friends and brave forr those she loved” and “big and bold and distinctly herself,” according to The Cut.

Lively continued, “May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”