“American Idol” has narrowed the competition down to 14.
Following Sunday night’s episode, an Easter program that featured the top 20 “Idol” contestants performing faith-inspired songs, another six contestants saw their time on “Idol” come to an end Monday night.
The top 14 includes the season’s three platinum ticket winners — Kolbi Jordan, Canaan James Hill and Filo; 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining in the competition; and Thunderstorm Artis, a singer who placed third on “The Voice” in 2020.
“Whether I win or lose, I want to also make sure that I’m helping everyone put their best foot forward,” Artis recently told the Deseret News. “I don’t want to see anyone get on stage and not do something great. I want to see them do the best they can offer.
“And if I’m not the last ‘American Idol,’ I’m going to celebrate whoever is.”
Who made the ‘American Idol’ 2025 top 14?
Overnight voting from viewers helped determine who made it into the top 14.
The 10 singers with the most votes from viewers advanced to the next round, while celebrity judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan picked the remaining four to round out the top 14.
The following 10 contestants received automatic spot in the show’s top 14:
Kolbi Jordan
Filo
John Foster
Mattie Pruitt
Canaan James Hill
Jamal Roberts
Slater Nalley
Gabby Samone
The “Idol” judges picked the following four singers to round out the competition’s top 14:
Desmond Roberts
Josh King
Ché
Amanda Barise
Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?
The following six singers were eliminated on “American Idol” Monday night:
- Baylee Littrell
- Victor Solomon
- Zaylie Windsor
- Drew Ryn
- Olivier Bergeron
- Isaiah Misailegalu
More on the ‘American Idol’ 2025 schedule
The top 14 “Idol” contestants will perform again on Sunday, April 27, in a rock ‘n’ roll-themed program that will narrow the competition down to 12.
On Monday, April 28, “Idol” will air an episode that reflects on big moments from the show over the years.