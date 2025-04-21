Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show has revealed its top 14.

“American Idol” has narrowed the competition down to 14.

Following Sunday night’s episode, an Easter program that featured the top 20 “Idol” contestants performing faith-inspired songs, another six contestants saw their time on “Idol” come to an end Monday night.

The top 14 includes the season’s three platinum ticket winners — Kolbi Jordan, Canaan James Hill and Filo; 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining in the competition; and Thunderstorm Artis, a singer who placed third on “The Voice” in 2020.

“Whether I win or lose, I want to also make sure that I’m helping everyone put their best foot forward,” Artis recently told the Deseret News. “I don’t want to see anyone get on stage and not do something great. I want to see them do the best they can offer.

“And if I’m not the last ‘American Idol,’ I’m going to celebrate whoever is.”

Who made the ‘American Idol’ 2025 top 14?

Overnight voting from viewers helped determine who made it into the top 14.

The 10 singers with the most votes from viewers advanced to the next round, while celebrity judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan picked the remaining four to round out the top 14.

The following 10 contestants received automatic spot in the show’s top 14:

Kolbi Jordan

Thunderstorm Artis

Filo

John Foster

Mattie Pruitt

Canaan James Hill

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

The “Idol” judges picked the following four singers to round out the competition’s top 14:

Desmond Roberts

Josh King

Ché

Amanda Barise

Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?

The following six singers were eliminated on “American Idol” Monday night:

Baylee Littrell

Victor Solomon

Zaylie Windsor

Drew Ryn

Olivier Bergeron

Isaiah Misailegalu

More on the ‘American Idol’ 2025 schedule

The top 14 “Idol” contestants will perform again on Sunday, April 27, in a rock ‘n’ roll-themed program that will narrow the competition down to 12.

On Monday, April 28, “Idol” will air an episode that reflects on big moments from the show over the years.