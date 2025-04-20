Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show is celebrating Easter with a special faith-themed episode Sunday night.

Contestants on the current season of “American Idol” went viral after a video showed them singing a worship song together backstage during one of the most stressful points of the competition.

That moment, “Idol” contestant Thunderstorm Artis recently told the Deseret News, was completely unscripted.

“It just felt like the spirit of the Lord was in the room,” he said. “And I think that for me was in a time where I was kind of shaky and I wasn’t sure if this was where I was supposed to be. But it was like, this is right where God wants me to be.”

Faith has been in the spotlight a lot on the 23rd season of “American Idol,” with a number of contestants expressing their love for Jesus Christ through song.

Now, with the next “Idol” episode falling on Easter Sunday, the show is embracing the moment by airing a three-hour special devoted to gospel music.

What to know about the ‘American Idol’ Easter Sunday episode

“American Idol” is airing a “Songs of Faith” episode Sunday night, which will feature the show’s top 20 contestants performing gospel and worship music.

The episode will also include faith-centered performances from “Idol” judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan; an appearance by 17-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans; and a performance of “Hard Fought Hallelujah” from Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake.

Lake’s worship song, “Gratitude,” was featured earlier in the season when contestants Breanna Nix and Rylie O’Neill performed a duet for a spot in the top 24. Underwood was visibly emotional following the performance.

“I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you. It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that,” she said with emotion, as fellow “Idol” judge Lionel Richie placed his hand on her back. “I want to tell you that I’m proud of you guys.”

Artis told the Deseret News he was somewhat surprised to find faith such a big part of “Idol” this season.

“If I had a nickel for every time someone told me, ‘Hey, if you take Jesus out of your music, you’d be way more famous, like, I’d be rich,’” he said. “There’s so many Christians, from the production team to the people at the top to the people at the bottom. And it’s been amazing. I didn’t know this, that ‘American Idol’ was a spirit-filled organization, so it’s been a beautiful experience.”

Simon Lythgoe, original producer and co-creator of ‘American Idol,’ shared his excitement for the show’s Easter special.

“For ABC and Disney to take such a bold stand on this holy day and celebrate worship music is truly inspirational,” Lythgoe told CCM Magazine. “When I first began working on ‘American Idol’ during the Fox years, there was an unspoken rule to steer clear of anything overtly religious or faith-based. The goal was to keep the show secular — broad and inclusive — to avoid alienating any viewers.

“I have no doubt this Easter special will be powerful,” he continued. “I’m genuinely excited to see Jesus’ resurrection day honored on one of the biggest entertainment platforms in the world.”

The “Songs of Faith” episode airs Sunday night at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Other moments of faith on ‘American Idol’

There’s been a number of moments celebrating faith on “Idol” this season.

Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher, auditioned for the show with the gospel song “I Need Your Glory” and earned a coveted platinum ticket from the judges.

Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell, performed his original song “Hey Jesus” during the Hollywood Week round — a song he said he wrote following the death of his grandmother, who was a support to him when his dad would go away on tour.

“I thought she was going to be around for moments like this. I never expected to lose her, so when I did I questioned everything, and I pushed away faith, thought I would not find it again,” Littrell said ahead of the performance. “This song kind of helped me find it.”

Victor Solomon, a former finalist on “The Voice” who is in the “American Idol” top 24, told the Deseret News his faith has kept him grounded throughout the competition.

“Sticking to His word has been the mantra of my time here, keeping him first in everything, and making sure that when I wake up in the morning, before I look at an email, before I look at my phone, make sure I thank him,” Solomon told the Deseret News. “Make sure I glorify Him. Make sure I honor Him for waking me up this morning.

“To spread the love of Jesus Christ, and also to draw people closer to Him and just influence people to have wonderful moments, that’s what it’s all about,” he added.