Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show is announcing its top 10 Monday night.

“American Idol” is officially down to a top 10.

Following Sunday night’s episode — which whittled the competition down to a top 12 with help from roughly 19 million votes from viewers — “Idol” again eliminated another two singers from the season.

During Monday night’s two-hour live episode, nearly 22 million votes from viewers helped determine the show’s top 10.

Here’s a brief recap of the episode.

A look at the ‘American Idol’ top 10 episode

Monday night’s episode of “Idol” featured the top 12 contestants performing songs inspired by significant “American Idol” moments over the years.

Performances from the top 12 included:

Slater Nalley — “Angel From Montgomery,” John Prine

Che — “Dancing On My Own,” Robyn

Thunderstorm Artis — “House of the Rising Sun,” The Animals

Kolbi Jordan — “Over the Rainbow,” Judy Garland

Filo — “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Jennifer Hudson

Mattie Pruitt — “Because of You,” Kelly Clarkson

Canaan James Hill — “Goodness of God,“ CeCe Winans

Gabby Samone — “A Song For You,” Donny Hathaway

Josh King — “All By Myself,” Eric Carmen

Breanna Nix — “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again,” Danny Gokey

John Foster — “I Told You So,” Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood

Jamal Roberts — “Heal,” Tom Odell

The live episode also featured a performance from Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino, who mentored the top 12 contestants and sang her new gospel number, “Have Your Way.”

Who’s in the ‘American Idol’ top 10?

The top 10 includes two of the season’s three platinum ticket winners — Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill; 16-year-old Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining in the competition; and Thunderstorm Artis, a singer who placed third on “The Voice” in 2020.

Below are the 10 singers still in the “American Idol” competition:

Kolbi Jordan

Thunderstorm Artis

John Foster

Mattie Pruitt

Canaan James Hill

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

Josh King

Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?

The following two singers were eliminated from the “American Idol” competition Sunday night: