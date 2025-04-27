Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show reveals its top 12 Sunday night.

Sunday night marks a big moment for “American Idol.”

During the two-hour live episode, viewers’ votes will determine the competition’s top 12. In addition to eliminating two singers, “Idol” will also reveal the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Here’s a brief overview of the episode — and how to vote for your favorite singer.

Note: This story will be updated when “Idol” announces the top 12.

A look at the ‘American Idol’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame episode

With some guidance from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor, who was inducted in 2000, the “American Idol” top 14 are performing songs from Hall of Fame legends.

The episode is live, and viewers at home will have the chance to vote for their favorite singers during the broadcast.

Performances Sunday night include:

Filo — “With a Little Help From My Friends,” The Beatles

Mattie Pruitt — “Piece of My Heart,” Janis Joplin

John Foster — “Jailhouse Rock,” Elvis Presley

Desmond Roberts — “Jesus Is Love,” The Commodores

Jamal Roberts — “Shout Pt. 1 and 2,” The Isley Brothers

Amanda Barise — “I Can’t Help It,” Michael Jackson

Canaan James Hill — “Mary, Don’t You Weep,” Aretha Franklin

Josh King — “The Longest Time,” Billy Joel

Thunderstorm Artis — “Fire and Rain,” James Taylor

Gabby Samone — “Saving All My Love For You,” Whitney Houston

Slater Nalley — “Your Song,” Elton John

Kolbi Jordan — “You’re All I Need to Get By,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Che — “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World,” James Brown

Breanna Nix — “Open Arms,” Journey

To celebrate the night’s rock and roll theme, “American Idol” is also announcing the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Per rockhall.com, the 2025 nominees are:

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

Outkast

Phish

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

How to vote for the ‘American Idol’ top 12

Voting begins at the start of the episode, which airs at 6 p.m. MDT on ABC, and closes with the last commercial break at 7:50 p.m. MDT. “Idol” will reveal the top 12 at the end of the episode.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

Who is still competing on ‘American Idol’

As the Deseret News previously reported, the top 14 still competing includes the season’s three platinum ticket winners — Kolbi Jordan, Canaan James Hill and Filo; 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining in the competition; and Thunderstorm Artis, a singer who placed third on “The Voice” in 2020.

Below are the 14 singers still in the competition going into Sunday night:

Kolbi Jordan

Thunderstorm Artis

Filo

John Foster

Mattie Pruitt

Canaan James Hill

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

The “Idol” judges picked the following four singers to round out the competition’s top 14:

Desmond Roberts

Josh King

Ché Chesterman

Amanda Barise