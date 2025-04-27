Sunday night marks a big moment for “American Idol.”
During the two-hour live episode, viewers’ votes will determine the competition’s top 12. In addition to eliminating two singers, “Idol” will also reveal the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
Here’s a brief overview of the episode — and how to vote for your favorite singer.
Note: This story will be updated when “Idol” announces the top 12.
A look at the ‘American Idol’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame episode
With some guidance from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor, who was inducted in 2000, the “American Idol” top 14 are performing songs from Hall of Fame legends.
The episode is live, and viewers at home will have the chance to vote for their favorite singers during the broadcast.
Performances Sunday night include:
- Filo — “With a Little Help From My Friends,” The Beatles
- Mattie Pruitt — “Piece of My Heart,” Janis Joplin
- John Foster — “Jailhouse Rock,” Elvis Presley
- Desmond Roberts — “Jesus Is Love,” The Commodores
- Jamal Roberts — “Shout Pt. 1 and 2,” The Isley Brothers
- Amanda Barise — “I Can’t Help It,” Michael Jackson
- Canaan James Hill — “Mary, Don’t You Weep,” Aretha Franklin
- Josh King — “The Longest Time,” Billy Joel
- Thunderstorm Artis — “Fire and Rain,” James Taylor
- Gabby Samone — “Saving All My Love For You,” Whitney Houston
- Slater Nalley — “Your Song,” Elton John
- Kolbi Jordan — “You’re All I Need to Get By,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
- Che — “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World,” James Brown
- Breanna Nix — “Open Arms,” Journey
To celebrate the night’s rock and roll theme, “American Idol” is also announcing the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
Per rockhall.com, the 2025 nominees are:
- Bad Company
- The Black Crowes
- Mariah Carey
- Chubby Checker
- Joe Cocker
- Billy Idol
- Joy Division/New Order
- Cyndi Lauper
- Maná
- Oasis
- Outkast
- Phish
- Soundgarden
- The White Stripes
How to vote for the ‘American Idol’ top 12
Voting begins at the start of the episode, which airs at 6 p.m. MDT on ABC, and closes with the last commercial break at 7:50 p.m. MDT. “Idol” will reveal the top 12 at the end of the episode.
There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:
- Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).
- Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”
Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.
Who is still competing on ‘American Idol’
As the Deseret News previously reported, the top 14 still competing includes the season’s three platinum ticket winners — Kolbi Jordan, Canaan James Hill and Filo; 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining in the competition; and Thunderstorm Artis, a singer who placed third on “The Voice” in 2020.
Below are the 14 singers still in the competition going into Sunday night:
Kolbi Jordan
Filo
John Foster
Mattie Pruitt
Jamal Roberts
Slater Nalley
Gabby Samone
The “Idol” judges picked the following four singers to round out the competition’s top 14:
Desmond Roberts
Josh King
Ché Chesterman
Amanda Barise