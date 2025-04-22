Carrie Underwood performs "How Great Thou Art" on the "Songs of Faith" "American Idol" episode that aired Sunday night.

It’s not new for Carrie Underwood to sing “How Great Thou Art,” but that didn’t make her performance of the gospel classic Sunday night any less special.

The country music superstar closed out an “American Idol” Easter special — three hours of faith-themed music from the show’s judges and top 20 contestants — with a powerful rendition of “How Great Thou Art” that had everyone on their feet.

“I have no words after that,” “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest said at the end of Sunday’s episode.

Underwood’s viral performance — which comes 20 years after her win on “American Idol”— is trending on YouTube and already has 1 million views.

What ‘How Great Thou Art’ means to Carrie Underwood

Underwood’s arrangement of “How Great Thou Art” can be found on her album “My Savior,” which won the Grammy Award for best roots gospel album in 2022.

The singer has performed the gospel standard many times over the years, including for a free Easter concert broadcasted from Nashville’s The Ryman during the pandemic, and when she came through Salt Lake City on her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour in 2022.

During that Salt Lake show, Underwood transformed the large Delta Center into an intimate church as she performed “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “How Great Thou Art,” as the Deseret News reported.

The singer released “My Savior” — her first gospel album — in 2021. The album includes several hymns she grew up singing in a small Baptist church in Checotah, Oklahoma, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I grew up on this music. It’s such a pillar of who I am as a person but also as an artist,” Underwood told the “Today” show at the time. “Now as an adult, they hold such a higher purpose and deeper meaning for me, singing these lyrics.”

How ‘American Idol’ celebrated Easter

Faith has been featured prominently on “American Idol” this season, with a number of contestants performing gospel music throughout the competition.

When contestants Breanna Nix and Rylie O’Neill performed a duet of Brandon Lake’s worship song, “Gratitude,” for a spot in the top 24, Underwood was visibly emotional.

“I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you. It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that,” she said, as fellow “Idol” judge Lionel Richie placed his hand on her back in support. “I want to tell you that I’m proud of you guys.”

On Easter Sunday, “American Idol” embraced the moment with an episode titled “Songs of Faith.”

“Idol” contestant Thunderstorm Artis, who made the show’s top 14 Monday night, told the Deseret News he has appreciated the chance to share his faith on the show.

“If I had a nickel for every time someone told me, ‘Hey, if you take Jesus out of your music, you’d be way more famous, like, I’d be rich,’” he said. “There’s so many Christians, from the production team to the people at the top to the people at the bottom. And it’s been amazing. I didn’t know this, that ‘American Idol’ was a spirit-filled organization, so it’s been a beautiful experience.”