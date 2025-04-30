Jesse Eisenberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s time to dust off your best magic trick, because the first trailer for “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” just revealed the Four Horsemen’s next trick.

But before the show begins, the Horsemen have an ace up their sleeve with Isla Fisher returning to the group after a 12-year disappearing act from the franchise, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At the beginning of the trailer, the Four Horsemen disappear during one of their acts, with only J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) reappearing to recruit three new magicians (Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith) for a heist.

Where is the rest of his team? Dead. But not really — they’re just dead to Atlas.

The trailer continues with the new magicians working with Atlas to steal a diamond. The catch? The owner is in business with criminals.

During the heist the other Four Horsemen reappear, helping the others to escape, after which they regroup and are joined by Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman) as they begin planning how to pull off “a trick that is bigger and better than anything you’ve ever seen.”

Eight magicians against a worldwide criminal network, what could go wrong?

When will ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ be released?

The Four Horsemen almost have you right where they want you after announcing on X that they will be appearing in theaters on November 14, 2025.

Deadline also reported that Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair, Adam Fogelson, announced at CinemaCon that a fourth film for the franchise is already in development.

Who is in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’?

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” will have all the faces you’ve seen before along with some new ones. Here’s who you can expect to see in the film, according to IMDb:

Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves

Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas

Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney

Dave Franco as Jack Wilder

Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes

Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley

Daniel Radcliffe as Walter Mabry

Plus, some new faces: