Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show reveals its top eight Sunday night.

The “American Idol” competition is officially down to a top eight.

A week after roughly 22 million votes from viewers determined the show’s top 10, “American Idol” eliminated another two singers from the competition during Sunday night’s live episode.

At the end of the two-hour episode, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the eight singers who are still in the running, determined by more than 22 million votes from viewers at home.

Here’s a brief recap of the episode.

A look at the ‘American Idol’ top 8 episode

Sunday night’s episode of “Idol” featured the top 10 contestants performing songs that celebrate powerful women in the music industry.

Country star Miranda Lambert mentored the contestants ahead of their performances.

“My approach to being a mentor on ‘Idol’ is just tell them the truth,” Lambert said in a video “American Idol” shared on Instagram. “I feel like authenticity is what has gotten me this far in my career, and I want to pass that knowledge on because I think it’s really important.”

Being on “Idol” marked somewhat of a full-circle moment for Lambert, who followed “Idol” judge Carrie Underwood‘s career-making run on the show back in 2004.

“My ‘Idol’ memory is Carrie Underwood,” Lambert said. “Honestly, I remember watching her and voting for her, and thinking this gal’s going to go do some big stuff, and here we both are 20 years later, still at it.”

The episode featured the following performances:

Breanna Nix —“Water Under the Bridge,” Adele

Gabby Samone — "I Was Here," Beyonce

Jamal Roberts — "Undo It," Carrie Underwood
John Foster — "Something to Talk About," Bonnie Raitt

Josh King — "Rolling in the Deep," Adele
Kolbi Jordan — "The Chain," Fleetwood Mac

— “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert Slater Nalley — “Whoever’s in New England,“ Reba McEntire

Who’s in the ‘American Idol’ top 8?

The top eight includes 16-year-old Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining in the competition, and Thunderstorm Artis, a singer who placed third on “The Voice” in 2020.

Below are the eight singers still in the “American Idol” competition:

Thunderstorm Artis

John Foster

Mattie Pruitt

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

Josh King

Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?

Two of the season’s three platinum ticket winners went home Sunday night: Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill.

What happens next on ‘American Idol’?

The “American Idol” competition will continue Monday night, with the top eight contestants performing songs selected by “Idol” judges Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, according to a TV listing for the show.

Viewers will help determine the show’s top six, and the judges will save one contestant to complete the competition’s top seven.

Monday night’s episode airs 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.