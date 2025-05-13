From left to right: "The Voice" coaches John Legend, Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine are pictured during the live semifinals.

“The Voice” is finally nearing the end of the competition in a season that featured a first-time coach in country star Kelsea Ballerini, and the highly anticipated return of Adam Levine, an original “Voice” coach who left the show in 2019.

On Tuesday night, “The Voice” revealed the top five singers who will be competing for $100,000 and a record deal in the Season 27 finale airing May 19 and 20.

All four of the coaches — Ballerini, Levine, Michael Buble and John Legend — still have a shot at victory. But like last season, Buble once again has the advantage going into the finale with two singers still on his team.

Here’s a breakdown of the top five — and what to expect from the season finale.

Team John Legend

Renzo

It has been seven years since Renzo made an impressive run on “American Idol,” landing in the competition’s top 10.

Now, the 33-year-old singer from Philadelphia is having an equally impressive run on “The Voice” with a coveted spot in the finale.

John Legend, historically one of the more selective coaches on “The Voice,” was so impressed with Renzo’s audition — he offered a unique interpretation of the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Simple Man” — that he blocked coach Adam Levine from being able to get the singer on his team.

“I hear the R&B influence, but you did a song that was unexpected for somebody that has that background,” Legend told Renzo, who moved to Los Angeles a decade ago to pursue music. “I would love to coach you.”

Buble, who won the previous season of “The Voice,” praised Renzo’s artistry and said it didn’t really matter that Renzo’s style wasn’t quite in his wheelhouse.

“I think being a good coach is about listening,” he said. “I can help guide you. I want you to be a global megastar.”

In the end, though, Renzo did select Legend to be his coach. As Renzo left the stage, Levine — an original “Voice” coach who is back on the show after a six-year hiatus — lamented what could’ve been.

“This was a big mistake coming back!” he joked.

Renzo has remained on Legend’s team throughout the season. Other performances from the singer have included Bob Marley’s “Is This Love“; Billie Eilish’s ”Happier Than Ever‚“; and Hozier’s ”Too Sweet."

Team Adam Levine

Lucia Flores-Wiseman

It only took one note from Lucia Flores-Wiseman for Levine to turn around during the blind audition.

By the time the 22-year-old singer from Maple Valley, Washington, finished performing Ángela Aguilar’s “La Llorona,” all four coaches were fighting over her.

“Listening to you sing that song, it was like Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse were singing in Spanish, which is like such an interesting combination of things,” Legend said. “All of us would love to coach you.”

Ballerini noted that the performance made her “weirdly emotional.”

“If it didn’t, you don’t have a soul,” Levine responded.

“It’s very rare that someone has it all,” The Maroon 5 frontman continued. “The emotion, the precision. This is my 17th season doing the show, and I just want to fall madly in love with a singer and their voice that I felt was singular, and that I’d never heard anything like before, and here you are.”

Flores-Wiseman, who cites Brandi Carlile as a major influence, told the coaches she performs at airports and weddings — “anything that you can imagine,” she said.

The singer opted to join Levine’s team and has remained with the coach throughout the season.

Other performances from Flores-Wiseman have included Frank Sinatra’s “Funny Valentine”; Benson Boone‘s “Slow it Down”; and The Beatles “In My Life.”

Team Michael Buble

Jadyn Cree

Jadyn Cree is likely familiar to fans of “The Voice”: Her father, Bryan Oleson, placed third on Season 25 of the show, going all the way to the finale as a member of Legend’s team.

Legend didn’t turn around for Cree, who sang Paramore’s “Still Into You” for her audition, but he still complimented the performance.

“That was such a cool vocal,” the “All of Me” singer said. “I mean, your voice stands out, and it pierces through in a way that makes it grab people’s attention.”

Levine, meanwhile, said he regretted not turning around for the singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, noting that her vocal style was reminiscent of female artists from the ’90s pop era.

“I feel like I missed out because I think you’re going to really go far on this show,” the Maroon 5 frontman said. “There’s nobody like you.”

Ultimately Cree, who hails from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she is part of an ’80s cover band, had her pick between Ballerini and Buble. She ended up going with the coach seeking back-to-back wins.

“Jadyn, I think you’re a star,” Buble said. “You have so much light pouring out of you.”

Throughout the season, performances from Cree have included “Danny’s Song”; Avril Lavigne’s “Keep Holding On“; Nena’s ”99 Red Balloons”; and Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

Now, she is one of five singers moving on to “The Voice” finale — becoming a “Voice” finalist like her dad.

Adam David

Now in the finale, Adam David appears to be the dark horse of the competition considering his audition was a one-chair turn.

The 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, initially secured a spot on Buble’s team by default with his soulful interpretation of Peter Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way” — a rendition that had Buble singing along.

“Thank you guys, thank you!” Buble exclaimed to his fellow coaches when he realized he wouldn’t have to put up a fight for David.

“You have a character voice, you have absolute control. You are perfect,” Buble told David, praising his unique style. “I hope that I will bring you as much joy as you’re going to bring me every single time we work together and I hear you sing.”

Throughout the season, performances from David have included Michael Buble’s ”Home”; Allen Stone‘s “Unaware“; Bob Dylan’s ”I Shall Be Released”; and Sam Cooke’s ”Bring It On Home to Me."

Team Kelsea Ballerini

Jaelen Johnston

Thanks to a new twist on “The Voice” called the Super Save, Jaelen Johnston has another chance to win the competition.

The 21-year-old singer from Kansas, who has been on Kelsea Ballerini’s team from the start, was initially eliminated during the Playoffs. But ahead of the live semifinals, “The Voice” introduced the Super Save — allowing each coach to bring back one singer from their team who had been eliminated.

Now, Johnston is one of five singers headed to the Season 27 finale.

His run on “The Voice” started with a performance of Luke Combs’ “Where the Wild Things Are,” which led to a chair turn from three of the four coaches.

Although Legend didn’t turn around for Johnston, he had nothing but praise for the singer’s deep baritone voice.

“You sound like you’ve lived a lot of stories,” Legend said with a laugh. “But that’s such a powerful quality in country music, especially because it’s such a storytelling genre. You can’t fake it. You’ve got to sound and feel authentic. And I really felt the authenticity coming from your voice.”

Adam Levine lamented that throughout his time on the show, he has not been good at convincing country singers to join his team. But that still didn’t keep him from trying to recruit Johnston.

“The tone of your voice is so unmistakably bold and strong,” Levine said. “Let’s break the mold together.”

But for Johnston — who has been singing for about six years and is also a songwriter — it was Ballerini who made the strongest pitch.

“I love all kinds of music, but I am diehard country music,” Ballerini said. “I’ve had 10 years of putting out music in that genre, and your voice is unreal. And in range? You’re not just a singer, you’re an artist. I really think that leaning into the songwriter of you is going to be fun, and I want to see where that takes us.”

Throughout the season, performances from Johnston have included Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Noon”; Noah Kahan’s “Drunk Dial”; and Tim McGraw’s “If You’re Reading This."

When is ‘The Voice’ Season 27 finale?

Part One of the live finale will air Monday, May 19 at 7 p.m. MDT. During the two-hour episode, the top five singers will perform a ballad and an up-tempo song for their last attempt to secure a victory on “The Voice.”

The episode will also feature performances from Buble and Maroon 5, according to a TV listing.

“The Voice” will reveal the Season 27 winner on Tuesday, May 20, at the end of a two-hour episode that will feature the finalists performing with their coaches, and special performances from guest artists including former “Voice” coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys.