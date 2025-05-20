Jadyn Cree is pictured during Part 1 of the "The Voice" Season 27 live finale.

Last year, Jadyn Cree stood to the side of the stage as her father took a big shot auditioning for “The Voice” with OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out” — a performance the show’s coaches would later note felt more like a rock concert than a tryout.

With just a few notes, her 49-year-old dad, Bryan Olesen, caught the interest of three coaches. Cree was beaming as she took it all in.

As Olesen began chatting with the coaches and receiving feedback, he invited his daughter out on stage. She proudly wrapped her arms around her dad as coach John Legend compared him to Bono and said he had what it takes to be “a great superstar.”

But in that moment, when all eyes were on him, Olesen wanted to put his daughter in the spotlight.

“She sings, too,” he told the coaches.

That declaration led to a brief impromptu duet between the father and daughter that wowed all of the coaches.

It also provided a glimpse at the future.

A year after her dad made it all the way to the Season 25 finale, where he ultimately placed third, Cree is a top five “Voice” finalist and in a position to win the competition.

On Tuesday night, “The Voice” will reveal the Season 27 winner. Here’s a brief look at Cree’s run on the show.

Jadyn Cree auditions for ‘The Voice’

A year after her father’s audition, Cree returned to the set of “The Voice” — this time to take the stage.

As she performed Paramore’s “Still Into You,” her dad stood to the side of the stage smiling proudly as she caught the attention of coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Buble.

Although she didn’t get a chair turn from John Legend, like her father did, the singer still had high praise for her performance.

“That was such a cool vocal,” the “All of Me” singer said. “I mean, your voice stands out, and it pierces through in a way that makes it grab people’s attention.”

“Voice” coach Adam Levine — who is back on the show after a five-year hiatus — said he regretted not turning around for the singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, noting that her vocal style was reminiscent of female artists from the ’90s pop era.

“I feel like I missed out because I think you’re going to really go far on this show,” the Maroon 5 frontman said. “There’s nobody like you.”

At this point, Legend interrupted the feedback because he realized Cree looked familiar. When he learned that her father was Olesen, he invited the former “Voice” finalist onto the stage.

“I imagine, Bryan, this is probably the greatest moment of your life, so far,” Buble told the emotional father.

“It’s pretty great,” Olesen responded.

“And you know how I know that? Because I got two beautiful girls, and every morning we wake up and we dance to Billie Eilish and we dance to Taylor Swift — and one of them is not as good of a dancer because she’s just 1 1/2 — but I know right now what you’re feeling and I imagine you could jump out of your skin with happiness right now,” Buble continued.

“And you should be, because Jadyn, I think you’re a star. You have so much light pouring out of you. I want to sit one day, when you get a record deal, with my two baby girls and I want to dance my face off.”

That was the winning pitch for Cree, who is part of an ’80s cover band. With some guidance from her father, she chose to join Buble — the coach who won the previous season of the show and is seeking back-to-back wins.

Cree has stayed on Buble’s team from the start of the season to the finish. As early as the second round of the competition, Buble said he believed Cree could win the whole show.

Jadyn Cree performances on ‘The Voice’

Blind audition — Paramore’s “Still Into You”

Battle round — “Danny’s Song”

Knockout round — Avril Lavigne’s "Keep Holding On"

The Playoffs — Nena’s "99 Red Balloons"

The semifinals — Tommy James & The Shondells’ "I Think We’re Alone Now”

The finale — Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me”

The finale — Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen”