Crime nerds, “observe.”

Nearly 140 years ago, in 1887, the first Sherlock Holmes novel made its debut and introduced the world to one of the most portrayed characters in history, according to National Today.

Thursday, May 22, is the birthday of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the author and creator of Sherlock Holmes. It‘s known as Sherlock Holmes day.

If you’re looking for some ways to celebrate this beloved author and famous fictional detective, here are movies and shows to add to your watch list.

Best Sherlock Holmes movies

‘The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes’ (1970)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

After agreeing to find the husband of Gabrielle Valladon (Geneviève Page), Sherlock Holmes (Robert Stephens) and Dr. Watson (Colin Blakely) go to Loch Ness, where they encounter the legendary creature living beneath the water’s surface.

ScreenRant describes the film as “funny, clever and surprisingly moving,” noting that Stephen‘s portrayal of the clever detective is “refreshing” due to his “witty humor and fragility.”

Christopher Lee also gives a great performance as Mycroft Holmes, per ScreenRant.

‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Max

When all of England is threatened by the cunning Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong), Sherlock (Robert Downey Jr.) and his partner, Dr. John Watson, (Jude Law) work to figure out his plan and take him down in a battle of wits and strength.

With the help of great performances from Downey and Law, director Guy Ritchie turned the Sherlock Holmes story into an action-packed film that reinvented the character while still keeping all the detective elements that make Sherlock so beloved, according to ScreenRant.

‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’ (2011)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Rent on AppleTV and Amazon Prime Video

Downey and Law returned to reprise their roles as the crime fighting partners in this film and take on what is described as the most important case of Sherlock’s career.

In this movie, Holmes is put to the test while going up against Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris), a criminal mastermind carrying out various crimes throughout Europe.

‘Enola Holmes’ (2020)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

In this Netflix original, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) isn‘t the only one drawn to mysteries.

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin.) She is placed in their care after their mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), goes missing on Enola’s 16th birthday, according to IMDb.

After being sent to finishing school by her brothers, Enola decides to find her mother herself. While outwitting her famous brother as he and Mycroft try to track her down, she uncovers a dangerous conspiracy, per IMDb.

‘Enola Holmes 2′ (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

With another stacked cast, Enola’s story continues in this sequel. This time, she has started her own agency as a detective-for-hire, but things aren‘t as easy in the business as she thought they would be.

Just as she is about to close up shop, Enola receives her first case — to find a missing girl. When the case gets her tangled up in a dangerous — and deadly — conspiracy, she has no choice but to ask for the help of her friends, including Sherlock, according to IMDb.

‘Mr. Holmes’ (2015)

Rating: PG

Streaming: MGM+

In “Mr. Holmes,” Ian McKellen gives a stellar performance as he takes on the role of an older version of the iconic character who is losing his skills of detection.

According to ScreenRant, while this version of the clever detective isn‘t as thrilling as others, “Mr. Holmes” shows Sherlock looking for a new case while also dwelling on one that left a lasting impression on him.

‘The Great Mouse Detective’ (1986)

Rating: G

Streaming: Disney+

It‘s time to head to Baker Street with Disney’s animated classic that takes the Sherlock Holmes story to the world of mice.

When London‘s master toymaker, Hiram Flaversham (Alan Young), is kidnapped by the sinister Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price), his daughter Olivia (Susanne Pollatschek) asks for the help of mouse detective, Basil (Barrie Ingham) and his trusty partner Dawson (Val Bettin.)

Best Sherlock Holmes shows

‘Sherlock’ (2010)

Rating: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu

This show is sure to leave you at the edge of your seat and wondering what comes next.

In this modern-day BBC adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, Benedict Cumberbatch gives an amazing performance.

Throughout the show, Sherlock solves crimes with his partner, Afghanistan War veteran Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman), while also competing with the criminal genius — and Sherlock’s nemesis — Moriarty (Andrew Scott).

‘Elementary’ (2012)

Rating: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu and Amazon Prime Video

In this modern TV drama, the eccentric Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) leaves his past behind in London and escapes to New York City, where he meets Joan Watson (Lucy Liu), according to IMDb.

Together, the duo assists Captain Thomas Gregson (Aidan Quinn) and Detective Marcus Bell (Jon Michael Hill) of the New York Police Department in solving the toughest cases, per IMDb.

‘Sherlock & Daughter’ (2025)

Rating: TV-PG

Streaming: The CW

After her mother’s murder, American Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt) heads to London to get the help of the famous detective (David Thewlis), who she believes is her father.

When Sherlock learns that her mother’s murder is connected with a case that is putting his friends’ lives at risk, he agrees to let her help him and also recruits his nemesis, Professor Moriarty (Dougray Scott), to help, according to IMDb.