In this undated image released by Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise is shown in a promotional image for the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Memorial Day is right around the corner.

If you’re searching for the perfect patriotic movies to binge over the three-day weekend, look no further. You’ve come to the right place.

Here are 13 movies guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and feel inspired this Memorial Day.

‘Midway’ (2019)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

A Japanese plan to attack the U.S. naval base at Midway Island is intercepted by U.S. intelligence, prompting the Navy to set a trap for the Japanese fleet.

Over three days, courageous soldiers and fighter pilots engage in combat during a battle that becomes a turning point in World War II.

‘Top Gun’ (1986)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

An ego driven U.S. Navy Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), begins his training in one of the military’s top fighter pilot programs, Top Gun.

While competing with fellow pilots for the top spot, Maverick experiences a tragic accident that jeopardizes his chances of becoming the best pilot.

Will Maverick be able to redeem himself?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Legendary pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) makes his return.

Maverick is forced to confront ghosts from his past when he is called back to Top Gun, tasked to train a talented group of graduates for a dangerous mission.

‘A League of Their Own’ (1992)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Philo, YouTube TV

As World War II threatens the sports world, the owner of the Chicago Cubs creates a women’s baseball league.

“A League of Their Own” is based on the true story of a group of pioneering women in the world of athletics. Their experiences are told through the lens of two competitive sisters Dottie (Geena Davis) and Kit (Lori Petty) who are coached by former player Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks).

As the league struggles to gain traction and Dottie and Kit struggle with their relationship, the women realize they need to bring a new spark to the field to capture attention.

‘Pearl Harbor’ (2001)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

You might need some tissues for this one.

Lifelong best friends Danny Walker (Josh Hartnett) and Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck), find themselves stationed in Pearl Harbor in 1941, where they meet Nurse Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale).

Follow the journey of Danny and Rafe as they fight for the girl of their dreams amid the United States entrance into World War II.

‘Sergeant York’ (1941)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Tubi

This heartwarming classic highlights the service of Alvin York (Gary Cooper), a Christian convert drafted during World War I.

Join Alvin on his journey, torn between his desire to fight for his country and the biblical commandment not to kill.

All of this changes when he experiences tragedy on the battlefield.

‘Dog’ (2022)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video

Jackson Briggs (Channing Tatum) is a former U.S. Army Ranger on a special assignment to take his late best friend’s military dog, Lulu, to his funeral.

A road trip from Washington to Arizona and a dog with a history of aggressive behavior.

What could go wrong?

This movie will have you laughing and crying as Jackson and Lulu form an inseparable bond.

‘Megan Leavey’ (2017)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max, Hulu

An uplifting story of canine friendship and loyalty, “Megan Leavey” is based on the true story of a U.S. Marine corporal and her military dog, Rex.

Their bond is strengthened through two deployments in Iraq where they work together to save the lives of many, until one mission changes everything, according to IMDb.

‘Unbroken’ (2014)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

From the highest of highs competing as an Olympian to the lowest of lows as a prisoner of war in Japan, Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell) experiences it all.

Zamperini becomes a World War II hero as he endures a Japanese prisoner of war camp and shows audiences the power of faith, perseverance and forgiveness.

‘Max’ (2015)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

“Max” is a heartwarming story of redemption, loyalty and the bond between people and animals.

After his handler, U.S. Marine Kyle Wincott (Robbie Amell), is killed in Afghanistan, Max, a military service dog, adjusts to civilian life after being adopted by the Wincott family.

Wincott’s younger brother, Justin (Josh Wiggins), doesn’t want Max, but soon realizes that Max may be his chance to discover what really happened to his brother.

‘Gods and Generals’ (2003)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Your chance to see the Civil War from multiple perspectives.

“Gods and Generals” follows the strategies and experiences of three participants in the American Civil War, including General Thomas Stonewall Jackson (Stephen Lang) and General Robert E. Lee (Robert Duvall), according to IMDb.

‘Dear John’ (2010)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Love, letters and war. Will this couple’s love survive the distance?

In 2001, John Tyree (Channing Tatum), a staff Sergeant in the United States Army, and Savannah (Amanda Seyfried), a college student, fall in love after meeting on vacation.

Committed to writing letters to keep their romance alive, Savannah goes back to college and John goes back to Germany where he will complete his tour of duty.

He promises Savannah just one more year of duty, but the events of September 11 might change his mind.

‘The Longest Day’ (1962)

Rated: G

Streaming: Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

A patriotic classic, showcasing soldier’s bravery, heroism and sacrifice as the events of D-Day unfold.

Starring John Wayne and Henry Fonda, “The Longest Day” follows both Allied Forces and German points of view in this docudrama style film, according to IMDb.