John Corbett and Nia Vardalos star in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

In the era of the almost-dead romantic comedy, there is nearly nothing new in the genre which is family friendly or kid appropriate.

Of the few recently released romantic comedies, or rom-coms, such as “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy,” “You’re Cordially Invited,” or the rom-com Netflix series “Nobody Wants This,” most contain mature content and are rated for adult audiences.

But there are a slew of family-friendly rom-coms available on streaming that kids and parents will both enjoy.

If you are in search of rom-coms to watch as a family, look no further — here are 15 PG-rated romantic comedies you can stream.

1. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

Brian Hamill, Warner Bros.

As she struggles to keep her mom-and-pop bookshop in New York City afloat, Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) feuds with Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a chain bookstore opening around the corner who threatens to shut her shop down.

When Kathleen and Joe meet anonymously in an online chat room, they develop a romantic web-based relationship despite remaining business rivals.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV

2. ‘Ever After: A Cinderella Story’ (1998)

In this “Cinderella” retelling, orphaned Danielle (Drew Barrymore) is forced into servitude by her wicked stepmother (Anjelica Huston), who is obsessed with finding suitors for her own two daughters.

Danielle’s fortunes take a turn when she encounters the charming Prince Henry (Dougray Scott).

Where to watch: Disney+

3. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005)

Matthew Macfadyen (left) and Keira Knightley (right) star in Joe Wright’s PRIDE & PREJUDICE, a Focus Features release. | Alex Bailey, Focus Features

In this adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel, “Pride and Prejudice,” the quick-witted Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) faces familial and societal pressures to get married.

When she meets the rich but aloof Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), she disregards him as a suitor — in spite of her attraction to him — because she believes he is proud and rude.

Meanwhile, Mr. Darcy struggles with the idea of falling in love with Elizabeth because she’s beneath his class.

The two must overcome their own pride and prejudice for the sake of romance.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ (2002)

Nia Vardalos, right, and John Corbett appear in a scene from Gold Circle Films' "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" in this undated file photo. To many Greeks, the film has exposed the widening gulf between the sentimental musings of Greek-Americans and the realities of modern Greece. Greek immigrant trademarks such a hyper-patriotism, large and loud families and preservation of village traditions , all affectionately needled in the film, make many Greeks cringe as their nation rapidly sheds old ways in favor of a Western image.(AP Photo/IFC Films, Sophie Giraud) (Submission date: 01/23/2003) | Sophie Giraud, IFC Films via Associated Press

Still unmarried at 30, Toula (Nia Vardalos), faces pressure from her big Greek family to settle down.

When she takes a new job at a travel agency, Toula falls for Ian (John Corbett), a handsome teacher. Toula’s family must learn to accept Ian, a non-Greek man, into the family.

Where to watch: Max

5. ‘Runaway Bride’ (1999)

Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) is notorious for leaving multiple grooms at the altar — earning herself the moniker “runaway bride.”

When a big-city journalist (Richard Gere) decides to investigate her story, he delves into her past three escapes and finds himself unexpectedly falling for the elusive bride.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

6. ‘Sabrina’ (1995)

Sabrina (Julia Ormond) has long harbored feelings for David (Greg Kinnear), the playboy son of the wealthy family Sabrina’s father works for.

Following a months-long internship in Paris, Sabrina returns as the fashionable and confident type of woman who can catch David’s attention.

As the pair begin spending time together, David’s older brother, Linus (Harrison Ford), disapproves of the burgeoning relationship.

In his efforts to split them up, Linus falls for Sabrina.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

7. ‘Housesitter’ (1992)

When architect Newton Davis’ (Steve Martin) girlfriend turns down his marriage proposal, he leaves the dream home he designed for his future family empty.

But when a charming waitress (Goldie Hawn) finds the vacant house, she moves in and poses as Newton’s new wife, stirring up a series of complications.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV

8. ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (1995)

Lucy (Sandra Bullock), is a lonely transit worker in Chicago. Her life takes a turn when she pulls her longtime crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), off the train tracks, saving him from an oncoming train.

Doctors diagnose Peter with a coma. While visiting his bedside, Peter‘s family is led to believe Lucy is his fiancée. Lucy is invited to stay with Peter‘s family as she masquerades as his soon-to-be bride.

Lucy’s charade gets messier when she catches feelings for Peter‘s brother, Jack (Bill Pullman).

Where to watch: Disney+

9. ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993)

20120627 Meg Ryan, left, as Annie Reed, Ross Malinger, center, as Jonah Baldwin and Tom Hanks, right, as Sam Baldwin in a scene from 1993's "Sleepless in Seattle." TriStar Pictures Inc. AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY 1993 TRISTAR PICTURES, INC. FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY. | AP, TriStar Pictures Inc

Following the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) relocates in Seattle for a fresh start.

His son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), calls a talk radio program and shares a message hoping to help his widower father find a new wife — and captures the attention of journalist Annie Reed (Meg Ryan).

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV

10. ‘Roxanne’ (1987)

In this modern adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play, “Cyrano de Bergerac,” C.D. Bales (Steve Martin) is the sharp-witted fire chief in a small town in the Pacific Northwest.

He suffers from insecurities about his overly large nose — holding him back from pursuing the woman he likes, Roxanne (Daryl Hannah).

But when his shy co-worker, Chris McConnell (Rick Rossovich), also falls for Roxanne, he proves to be the good-looking young man with the right words to win her heart.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV

11. ‘A Cinderella Story’ (2004)

HILARY DUFF and CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY in Warner Bros. Pictures' romantic comedy "A Cinderella Story." PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION. (Submission date: 07/12/2004) | Ron Batzdorff

After her father dies in an earthquake, Sam (Hilary Duff) is obliged to work at her unpleasant stepmother‘s diner to earn money for college tuition.

In her free time, Sam secretly messages her anonymous online pen pal, Nomad (Chad Michael Murray). When Sam agrees to meet Nomad at a high school masquerade dance, she discovers he is the most popular guy at her school.

Too intimidated to reveal her true identity, Sam vanishes from the dance early.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

12. ‘Overboard’ (1987)

Joanna (Goldie Hawn) is a wealthy heiress living a pampered and leisurely lifestyle with her husband.

But when Joanna falls overboard her yacht, she suffers from amnesia — and her husband takes it as an opportunity to be free from his difficult wife.

In her state of confusion, Joanna is taken in by Dean (Kurt Russell), a widowed father of four who previously worked for the heiress.

With no memory of her past, Joanna struggles to adapt to life as a mother to Dean’s unruly children.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV

13. ‘Emma’ (2020)

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel brings a fresh perspective to “Emma” through stunning visuals and stand-out casting.

Emma (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a charming, wealthy, quick-witted young woman with a penchant for meddling. She fancies herself a matchmaker and delights in orchestrating the romantic lives of her friends.

But in spite of considering herself a romance expert, Emma fails to see her own unfolding romance.

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo TV

14. ‘One Fine Day’ (1996)

Overworked single parents Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Jack Taylor (George Clooney) are thrust together when both their children miss the school bus for an all day field trip.

Out of necessity, they agree to split babysitting duties while juggling their hectic schedules. They discover managing kids — and their growing connection — is more challenging than anticipated.

Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV

15. ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)

Moonstruck MGM | Moonstruck MGM

Loretta Castorini (Cher) is a Brooklyn bookkeeper who consents to marry a man she does not truly love. It gets messy when she falls hard for her fiancé’s younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage).

Despite Loretta’s efforts to resist her growing feelings Ronny, his passionate temperament ignites a romance she struggles to pass up.

Where to watch: Prime Video