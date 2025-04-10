Emma Corrin poses for photographers upon arrival for the special screening of the television series "Black Mirror" on Wednesday, April. 9, 2025, in London.

Soon after rumors circulated that Netflix had chosen its Mr. Darcy for a new “Pride and Prejudice” adaptation, the streaming service finally announced its main cast.

Early Thursday, Netflix announced that it will be bringing Jane Austen’s classic novel back to screens with a six-part miniseries, which will be “a period-faithful adaptation of the novel” and “will hew closely to the original text,” according to Netflix.

Emma Corrin (“The Crown,” “Nosferatu”) and Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”) are set to star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Olivia Colman (“The Crown,” “The Favorite”) will star as Mrs. Bennet.

According to Netflix, production for “Pride and Prejudice” will start in the U.K. this year.

“Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Corrin said, according to Netflix. “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Dolly Alderton, author of “Everything I Know About Love,” is set to write the script.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton told Netflix. “Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life."

Jack Lowden arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss, Associated Press

Even more ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation news

It’s a big year for Austen fans.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of “Pride & Prejudice,” starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley, the film will be re-released in theaters starting April 20, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Additionally, yet another “Pride and Prejudice” adaptation is coming soon — this one focused on Mary Bennet.

“The Other Bennet Sister,” based off the Janice Hadlow novel of the same name, is in the works at BBC, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

The 10-part series will focus on Mary, “the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,‘” BBC said at the time.

The synopsis reads, “‘The Other Bennet Sister’ gives Mary Bennet the epic love story nobody predicted for her, taking her from her family home in Meryton to the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District — all in search of independence, romance and, most elusive of all, self-love and acceptance.”